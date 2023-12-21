5 takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss to the North Carolina Tarheels

Wednesday had the chance to be a season-shifting moment for the Oklahoma Sooners. Porter Moser and his program made the long trek from middle America to Charlotte, North Carolina. Awaiting them was a date with one of college basketball’s most iconic programs, the UNC Tarheels.

What transpired was unlike anything anyone had seen from Oklahoma this season. The Sooners struggled to defend, had too many unforced turnovers, shot poorly, and was outhustled as they lost 81-69.

Otega Oweh led all OU scorers with 23 points. Javian McCollum shot 6 of 17 for 14 points. UNC had four starters in double-figures, with senior guard RJ Davis leading the Tarheels with 23.

The Sooners still have two nonconference games before their final Big 12 campaign to focus on. But after losing to the Tar Heels, here are five takeaways from the loss.

Oklahoma got outgunned at their own game

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma ran into a team that likes to play the same open type of game they do. UNC has long been known to get out, run, and attack teams relentlessly in transition. Oklahoma’s revitalization this year has built off of playing the same way.

But on Wednesday night, UNC pushed Oklahoma around with a style they have patented.

Unforced errors helped the Tar Heels get out in transition, and they dominated their counterparts in that department. Oklahoma came into the game averaging 15 points a game in transition, and yet UNC was the one who finished with 15+ points on the break.

The maturation of the Sooners will be figuring out ways to win games where they have to switch their style up.

Shooting isn't this team's strong suit

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma isn’t a prolific shooting team. That much was known, but tonight solidified it.

However, the Sooners have to shoot better than 7 of 23 from distance. The Sooners are a heavy ball screen, rim running, and athletic offense.

Penetrating the lane and kicking out for wide-open threes suits them, but in games where they aren’t getting those wide-open looks, they have to hit the ones they get that are close to that.

And when those driving lanes were clogged, Oklahoma had problems breaking down UNC. Things would loosen up in the second half, but the blueprint was established by then. Take away the lane on the Sooners and they’ll have a tough time scoring.

Javian McCollum has to be better

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Javian McCollum has a professional future playing basketball one day. That much we’re sure of. In games like this, he must be better.

Against UNC, McCollum was just 6 of 17. A few late buckets were added to the line, but McCollum was 2 of 10 when the Sooners were down 13 with less than nine minutes left in the game.

He’s been the team’s best player, and in games of this magnitude, the Sooners need star power. Oklahoma needs a go-to player who can weather the storm or simply a player who can heat up and reel off six or eight straight points if need be.

McCollum has the tools to do that, but in the biggest game of the season, he didn’t. He’ll have plenty of opportunities in Big 12 play to do so.

Rebounding continues to be a strong point

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been hyper-critical of Oklahoma’s performance, but there were some positives to take away from the game.

One of those highlights was the Sooners’ relentless assault on the glass as they outrebounded UNC by seven.

Oklahoma doesn’t have nearly the size as some other teams do nationally, but they have five players at all times who are committed to crashing the boards. The continued effort on the glass will win them plenty of close games.

Beating UNC on the glass is no small feat, with senior Armando Bacot roaming the paint for UNC. Bacot is the all-time leader in double-doubles at UNC and was held to just eight rebounds on the evening.

Rivaldo Soares, a guard, was the team leader with eight rebounds, showcasing how much of a team effort this is for the Sooners.

This team still can reach another level

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite how badly they played for most of the night on Wednesday, there is no reason to believe this team can’t elevate their level of play to another level. In fact, after watching the Sooners play as rough as they did, it should highlight how tough this team can be when they show up in marquee games.

The Sooners looked like deer in the headlights early, but never let the game get completely out of hand. Despite their turnovers, missed shots, and missed free throws, Oklahoma kept the game close enough to make things tight late. They ultimately lost, but the Sooners were about three missed free throws and one or two missed threes from this being an entirely different game.

They have this experience to grow from, so Porter Moser can use this film as a teaching point as they get ready to wade into the Big 12 gauntlet.

