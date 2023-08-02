5 takeaways from Oklahoma Football media day

Oklahoma Football held media day on Tuesday, which serves as the kickoff to fall camp ahead of the start of the 2023 season. The Sooners coaching staff was in attendance, along with a number of new additions and there was a lot to digest from the day-long event.

While the proof will come when Oklahoma steps on the field for the 2023 season, optimism was in the air as Brent Venables and his staff venture into year two at Oklahoma.

Here are five takeaways from the days sessions.

Competitive Depth

If I had a quarter for each time media members heard the phrase competitive depth, I’d have enough to hit up Bruam’s for a double cheeseburger combo and a shake.

What was an issue a year ago is no more. The Oklahoma Sooners are a much deeper team than in 2022. Some of that is due to the transfer additions they made, and a lot of that is due to the physical and mental progression of all the guys that were here in year one. Especially the freshmen.

A lot was made about the increased experience in the program. From a better understanding of expectations on and off the field to a deeper understanding of responsibilities on the field.

The Sooners are a deeper and more talented team, which should serve them well late in games this season.

A more confident bunch

From the coaches on down, the Oklahoma Sooners sounded like a team that had put the 2022 season in the rearview mirror.

As they should. This is a much different team than they were a year ago. They’ll be younger in many spots, but there’s a chance they’ll be better at those spots. Like cornerback where they’ll be a more athletic, physical and tough group with guys like Gentry Williams emerging and competition taking place amongst the freshmen like Jacobe Johnson, Jasiah Wagoner, and Makari Vickers.

The Need for Speed

Though the wide receiver position battle still has to work itself out, there are a few guys that have set themselves apart with their incredible speed. Gavin Freeman, Brenen Thompson, and Jaquaize Pettaway each provide an extra gear that could help Oklahoma create big plays in the passing game and in the reverse game.

With Marvin Mims in training camp with the Denver Broncos, the Sooners need a legitimate downfield threat to open up the intermediate game. It looks like they have those options.

Offensive Line Almost Set

Despite losing three-fifths of their offensive line to the NFL, there was optimism about the Oklahoma Sooners up front because of several transfer additions made over the last couple of years.

And as the Sooners enter fall camp, three out of the five offensive linemen that will start for Oklahoma this fall were players originally with other schools.

Jeff Lebby revealed that the offensive line looks like this heading into their first week of practice.

Walter Rouse, Left Tackle – formerly of Stanford

Camp Competition at Left Guard

Andrew Raym, Center

McKade Mettauer, Right Guard – formerly of Cal

Tyler Guyton, Right Tackle – formerly of TCU

The left guard competition has a number of players that will compete for the starting spot and a presence on the two deep. Caleb Shaffer, Jake Taylor, Savion Byrd, Cayden Green, and Troy Everett will have a shot to win the job and become the stater for the Oklahoma Sooners at left guard.

Third and Fourth Downs

Down and distance efficiency was a key talking point by coaches on both sides of the ball.

Not only do the Oklahoma Sooners have to do a better job winning on third and fourth down, but they have to put themselves in a better position by winning on first and second down.

And they have to string positive plays on offense and negative plays on defense together in succession.

As Jeff Lebby said during his time with the media on Tuesday, the best way to be efficient on third down is simply to avoid the down altogether. On defense, the Sooners have to take advantage of the plays they do make by not allowing third and long conversions like they did a lot last year.

