5 takeaways from Oklahoma’s dominant 73-0 win over Arkansas State

Oklahoma started their 2023 campaign with a bang, scoring 73 points on the Sun Belt’s Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Sooners pitched a shutout in the process, and this start is a welcome sight for the program, considering how rough things looked at times last year. While the opponent makes it difficult to make any definitive statements, there were some notable performances from the Sooners win.

For the first time this season, here are five takeaways in the aftermath of a fun and stress-free Sooners win.

Offensive line was dominant

Sep 2, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing a first-rounder, third-rounder, and a guy with over 40 starts is always arduous. Still, if there was one position coach on Oklahoma’s staff capable of making that transition, it was Bill Bedenbaugh.

Bedenbaugh’s offensive line mauled the Arkansas State defense all game long. Even with the second and third stringers in there, the offensive line generated push from beginning to end and kept Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold clean.

Oklahoma racked up over 600 yards of total offense, with 220 yards on the ground and over 400 yards through the air. Oklahoma’s offense looked more cohesive, and the offensive line looked formidable.

Run defense looked very impressive

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma’s run defense last year was porous. Games like West Virginia, Baylor, and Texas were just a few to highlight that.

This is year two in Brent Venables’ defense, and it was a welcome sight to see Oklahoma suffocate Arkansas State from the opening possession.

Danny Stutsman looked so comfortable making reads as he looks to follow up his campaign from a year ago.

Oklahoma held the Red Wolves to 48 yards on the ground at an average of 2.1 yards per carry. Routinely, the big men upfront dictated and owned the line of scrimmage.

Emmett Jones is going to need his flowers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims is no longer on the roster and is preparing to play his first professional game with the Denver Broncos. The Sooners needed guys like Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops to be better versions of their 2022 selves.

However, they required more playmakers to replace the production lost by Mims and Brayden Willis.

Andrel Anthony looks like a game-breaker with his ability to get behind defenses. Jayden Gibson flashed with two marvelous catches and Nic Anderson created a pair of big plays as well.

Emmett Jones’ ability to get the best out of these guys could unlock some natural talent for Oklahoma on the perimeter.

Gavin Freeman was touted as having the best camp, and it was easy to see why. He returned a punt for a touchdown on his first touch of the game and then caught a touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel.

In game 1, finding production from the wide receiver position wasn’t a problem. Eight different receivers caught passes for the Sooners in the win.

Competitive depth showed

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

If you had to pick a buzzword or phrase for the offseason, it would be “competitive depth.”

Brent Venables and the rest of the coaching staff echoed it from spring throughout the summer. On Saturday, it showed. Oklahoma’s edge and performance never dropped despite the rotation they used to combat the heat or to replace injured players. That’s a direct correlation to the number of guys they feel comfortable playing. That’s a far cry from a year ago.

Sure, it’s Arkansas State. More challenging battles await, but being able to put together a 73-0 shutout means the whole team kept the intensity up for 60 minutes.

Jackson Arnold looked as good as advertised

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The crown jewel of Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class, Jackson Arnold, debuted on Saturday afternoon. He did not disappoint, entering the game in the third quarter.

Arnold was 11-of-11 for 114 yards and a touchdown pass while also showcasing his running ability with five carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Dillon Gabriel is the unquestioned starter on this team, and his play today cemented that. However, Jackson Arnold’s control and command of the offense gives a glimpse into the future and gives Oklahoma reason to believe they are a better team this year simply because they don’t have to change their offense if Dillon Gabriel goes down in an emergency.

