5 takeaways from No. 9 Oregon’s dismantling of No. 10 UCLA

It seemed like a pretty picture-perfect day to be an Oregon Duck, didn’t it?

The day started with ESPN’s College GameDay over on the quad out front of the Knight Library on campus, and it ended with a dismantling of the No. 10 UCLA Bruins. Mixed in there was a live duck flying out of Lee Corso’s hands as he donned the Oregon mascot head, followed by an explosion of offense that resembled the Chip Kelly days at Oregon while a light rain fell inside Autzen Stadium.

The cherry on top of it all? Chip Kelly was standing on the visiting sideline, still searching for his first win in Eugene since leaving years ago.

The Ducks were dominant on Saturday, putting up 45 points on UCLA’s vaunted defense, and keeping the Bruins at bay from the early second quarter to the final whistle. The final score will read 45-30, but that doesn’t quite paint the whole picture for the Ducks. This was a statement win that felt more lopsided than the scoreboard would suggest, and it might have been enough to make waves in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The Ducks should be feeling pretty good about themselves right now. We feel pretty good about them here at Ducks Wire. Here are our five biggest takeaways from that victory:

Fans need to enjoy Kenny Dillingham while they can

Things have been trending in this direction for a few weeks now, but I feel pretty confident in saying that the Kenny Dillingham era in Eugene won’t be a long one.

That’s certainly not because of a lack of proficiency in play-calling, but rather the fact that he’s proven to be such a dynamic and creative offensive coordinator that it’s hard to see him left out of the continual head coaching carousel that churns yearly in the college football world.

Oregon’s offense was electric once again on Saturday, putting up 45 points against one of the better defenses in the country. UCLA simply had no answers for a Bo Nix-led offense that totaled 545 yards of offense and had just one punt on the day. At times Chip Kelly’s unit looked demoralized, particularly when the Ducks were churning out a 15-play, 82-yard drive that chewed up over 7 minutes of clock in the 3rd quarter and pushed the lead to 38-16.

“It becomes disheartening to your opponent because they can’t get on the field,” Lanning said of the drive after the game. “It’s a tough feeling when you’re not able to stop somebody. So for us to be able to have a 15-play drive and use the clock, it’s pretty exciting to know that you have that much control.”

What’s even more encouraging than that was the fact that Oregon was able to show so much more than just that ground-and-pound mentality. They took the top off of the defense multiple times throughout the game, notably on a 49-yard TD pass from Nix to WR Troy Franklin. The Ducks had a total of 9 plays that went for 15-plus yards, 4 of which went for touchdowns. It was the fifth-straight game where the team has scored more than 40 points.

I could keep going with the stats, but it just delays the point that I’m trying to make. Kenny Dillingham probably won’t be around for long. Good for him, tough for Duck fans.

Make sure you appreciate him while you can.

Bo Nix is still searching for his ceiling

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like every week we spend time on Saturday night talking about how good Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is, and that if he continues to play like this, there is no telling how high the Ducks’ ceiling might be.

Then Nix continues to raise his own ceiling.

We saw it yet again on Saturday against the No. 10 UCLA Bruins and what was made out to be the best defense that Oregon had seen yet. Nix stood up to the challenge, completing 22-of-28 passes for 283 yards and 5 touchdowns. He added 51 yards on the ground as well.

I feel like a broken record at this point. How many more Saturdays can we spend wondering if Nix has more to prove? It seems like there are only so many times that we can revere a player for performing at the top of his abilities, only to be proven wrong a week later. With his performance on Saturday, Nix forced his name into the Heisman Trophy debate. His stats have been worthy for almost a month, now, but his reputation at Auburn made it so that few national pundits would give him the credit deserved. They will be forced to now.

Maybe his stock continues to rise and we truly have the next great Oregon QB on our hands. Maybe this is the ceiling. Either way, it’s clear that the Ducks got everything they ever wanted and more out of No. 10 this season.

The Pac-12 runs through Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

There’s only one undefeated team remaining in conference play in the Pac-12. USC fell to Utah. Utah fell to UCLA. UCLA fell to Oregon. Only the Ducks remain unscathed.

That means an inside path toward Las Vegas in December is in front of them. Of course, in order to get there, Oregon will have to take care of business in a Pac-12 murderer’s row of opponents in December, with consecutive games against Washington, Utah and Oregon State. However, even if they should drop one of those games, they will likely have at the very least a tie for the best conference record, and a more-than-likely shot at getting to the conference championship game.

Things could get silly, and with the way that the Pac-12 participates in yearly cannibalism, I wouldn’t be totally shocked to see Oregon struggle at some point in the next couple of months with an opponent that you didn’t think would give them trouble. At this point, though, it’s pretty clear that the Pac-12 title runs through Eugene, metaphorically speaking of course.

Troy Franklin's impact is bigger than the stats show

It wasn’t necessarily the 49-yard touchdown catch that Troy Franklin had on Saturday that made fans go wild, but rather the circus catch on the sideline that went for 26 yards after Oregon recovered an onside kick and was looking to put the hammer down on UCLA.

The touchdown was nice, but more a product of a beautiful throw from Bo Nix. The other catch, though, was not something you often see from a college football player.

What catch this was by Troy Franklin 🔥🔥🔥@oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/3t4lREQEln — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2022

With 8 catches for 132 yards and 2 TD, it’s clear that what Franklin is doing for this team is of the utmost value. However, I think that his performance this year — particularly the way that he’s being utilized in the offense — will have major ramifications for years to come.

This is the type of stuff that matters in the recruiting world. Take Oregon’s 4-star WR commit Ashton Cozart, for example. He watched Saturday’s game and marveled at how Franklin was able to find such success in the Ducks’ passing game. He sees himself being able to thrive in that system once he comes to Eugene. Why shouldn’t that be the case with other young receivers deciding on where to play their college ball?

After years of a methodical and uninspiring offensive scheme in Oregon, the Ducks are now airing it out, and they have a perfect model for success at the WR position. Eugene hasn’t historically been a place for the top pass-catchers to come and thrive, but I think that could be changing in the years to come.

Oregon's defense stepped up when it needed to

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not like UCLA’s offense had a bad day. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 262 yards and 2 TD, while running back Zach Charbonnet had 152 yards on the ground. In total, UCLA had 448 total yards, which is nothing to look past. The key to the game, however, was Oregon’s ability to make the Bruins settle for 3 points, rather than 6.

On all 7 of their drives Saturday, UCLA got inside the Oregon 30-yard line. Three of those times they had to settle for a field goal, and one of those drives ended in an interception. The Oregon defense gave up some yardage, to be sure, but when it got to where they had to hold UCLA out of the end zone, they stepped up.

“When you’re trading touchdowns for field goals, that’s a recipe for success,” Lanning said after the game. “Eventually we want to be able to turn those into stops. They had some fourth downs where I wish we would’ve been able to get off the field. At the same time, they were not able to score quick, and when you’re not able to score quick with that kind of deficit, it’s going to be hard for them to get back into the game.”

The Ducks’ defense can get better, to be clear, but Oregon fans should feel pretty great about how opportunistic they can be, and the fact that they step up when it comes time to perform.

