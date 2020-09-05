5 takeaways from Mitchell Trubisky being named Bears’ starting QB

After an underwhelming competition in training camp, the Chicago Bears have finally chosen their starting quarterback.

Fourth-year signal caller Mitchell Trubisky will get the nod over veteran Nick Foles in what was a hotly-contested battle that spanned three weeks in training camp. While the decision was surprising, at the same time it wasn’t. Especially after neither Trubisky or Foles managed to pull away in this competition.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy will hold a press conference Sunday, where he’s expected to make the announcement official.

But until then, here are my five takeaways from Trubisky being named Chicago’s starting quarterback.

1. A presumptive tiebreaker went to the incumbent starter

While there were challenges with this quarterback battle, the hope was that Trubisky or Foles would pull away in this competition. That obviously didn’t happen, as reports out of camp indicated neither quarterback looked particularly impressive. Even Nagy said Trubisky and Foles “have done a good job at making it difficult.”

Which led to questions about a potential tiebreaker. Who would get the nod? Well, the answer appears to be the incumbent starter with two years of experience in this offense and with Chicago’s personnel. It always felt like Foles was going to have to outright win the job to supplant Trubisky. And with that not happening, Trubisky gets one last chance to prove himself.

2. Bears were pleased with Trubisky’s improvement

Lost in the fact that neither quarterback separated himself in this competition was the fact that Trubisky made improvements that the coaching staff recognized and lauded him for. While there’s never been a question about Trubisky’s physical tools, it’s been the mental aspect of the game that has held him back. Decision-making, reading a defense and accuracy among them. Nagy praised Trubisky for his improvement during camp, which could’ve been a hint that the Bears were going to lean that way in this competition.

“The biggest thing that we probably felt as a staff is his ability here in training camp,” Nagy said Wednesday. “There’s not many plays where he’s flushing out of the pocket when he’s not forced to. He’s been staying in the pocket. I love that about him doing that because he’s listening to what we’re talking about with his middle-of-the-field throws: the vision downfield, being able to have that mentality of going downfield and then checking it down.”

There were reports out of camp that Trubisky looked different than last season. Even Trubisky’s teammates noticed a difference, which goes back to the whole competition breeds success aspect of things.

“He actually looks like a whole new player this year,” Patterson said last month. “I see it in his eyes and everything. He’s got that fire in him. That’s what we need out of our quarterbacks, that competition, it brings the best out of everybody. I’m excited to see what him and Nick can do for that job.”