5 takeaways from Michigan football win over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines won their first road test of the year in dominant fashion with a 45-7 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The win was total dominance from start to finish, with Nebraska’s only points coming on a meaningless drive late in the game with Michigan’s second and third string defenders in the game.

J.J. McCarthy has a terrific outing despite not putting up video game numbers. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 156 yards and two impressive touchdowns. More than the numbers was McCarthy’s rare ability to throw on the run. The junior signal caller demonstrated his impressive aptitude for the difficult maneuver multiple times, including on a touchdown to Roman Wilson.

Here are our five takeaways from the game.

Michigan finally played a complete game

Yes! Though Michigan has won every game this season comfortably, there’s always been a ‘yeah, but.’ Be it J.J. McCarthy, turnovers, coaching, or whatever, Saturday’s dominant win felt like the first time Michigan truly looked like a national championship favorite.

The passing offense was great, the defense was suffocating, the pass rush got home. Saturday’s beatdown of Nebraska was a beautiful culmination of coaching, talent, and a true beatdown.

Performances like this are what take you to greatness. If Michigan can consitently play like this, they should be ranked No. 1 in the nation and expect a national title.

Kenneth Grant is HERE

Earlier in the week I wrote about how deep the UM defensive line was, and highlighted Grant as a standout. That claim was validated today with a very strong, if statistically quiet, performance.

Grant got the juices going early with a pick that showcased the big man’s athleticism. He was able to track a stray ball, reel it in, and secure the catch like not many 340lb defensive tackles can.

Later in the game, Grant would almost single-handedly stuff a QB sneak. Grant was lined up in the A-gap and took on both the center and the guard without help and without moving an inch. Wow. That kind of power, anchor, and toughness is extremely rare to find.

Grant is one of my favorite young Wolverines, and genuinely has a chance to go down as a special talent in the middle of a top five defense nationally.

Kalel Mullings has found his role

