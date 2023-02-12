5 takeaways: Michigan basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Don’t look now, but Michigan basketball is on something of a winning streak. A 17-7 Indiana Hoosiers team has come to town and with both teams entering the game at 8-5 in the Big Ten, the winner would have sole possession of second place in the conference behind Purdue. 10 years ago, it was Indiana getting the better of Michigan in these high-powered, weekend matchups, so could the Wolverines get the job done in an electric atmosphere?

The Wolverines got out to a hot start, going on a 10-2 run after going down 4-0 at the outset. The maize and blue had a 10-point lead until Miller Kopp hit a 3 to cut it seven. What was an 11-point advantage was cut to five when Michigan got a little cold from the floor before a red-hot Kobe Bufkin hit a 3 — his second of the game. However, moments later, IU cut the deficit to four, thanks to the second-straight dunk by Trayce Jackson-Davis. Michigan took the four-point advantage into the locker room at halftime.

A 3-pointer to start off the second half by Hood-Schifino cut the lead to just one, so the Wolverines needed to recapture some of its early-game mojo in order to finish the game out. Michigan had a few squandered opportunities, which led to IU retaking the lead with 16:31 remaining. Michigan took it right back 13 seconds later with a Hunter Dickinson layup and an ensuing foul shot made.

Thanks to some miscues by IU, Michigan pushed the lead back to seven, but there were still 11 minutes remaining. Some missed shots on offense and a 6-0 IU run allowed the Hoosiers to cut the deficit back to one. A made shot by Jackson-Davis gave Indiana the lead once again with just over nine minutes remaining.

It would be a back-and-forth affair from there, with Michigan mostly maintaining a slim lead, but with the Wolverines in the double bonus, they would be able to keep extending via the foul line. However, IU retook the lead with 2:58 remaining with the maize and blue struggling to score from the field. The scoring drought went on longer than five minutes.

Down by one with eight seconds remaining, the Wolverines would have a chance at a buzzer-beater. Jett Howard attempted a 3-pointer, but it was well short, and Michigan fell, 62-61. Michigan led for 34 minutes, and yet again, couldn’t get a win over a ranked opponent. It was the first win for Indiana in Ann Arbor since 2016.

Here are our five takeaways.

Egalitarian effort in scoring from starters

There was a big-game energy to this one, and it was Michigan basketball that embraced that. Indiana wasn’t exactly shying away from the moment, but the Wolverine offense was aggressive, fast, and made big plays early. But perhaps the impressive thing is that every starter got involved. Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin, and Hunter Dickinson all made 3s, while Terrance Williams and Dug McDaniel also got on the board with two-pointers.

But just as impressive as the early offense was the early defense which helped the Wolverines advance the lead to eight.

However, it really was just the starters who did much of anything, and in the second half, the hot start completely fell off as the Wolverines went on a five-plus minute scoring drought.

No one can stop Trayce Jackson-Davis

This is no surprise given his capability, but Trayce Jackson-Davis was a force in this game — even though Michigan knew it was coming. The Wolverines actually did an OK job in terms of holding Jackson-Davis to 11-of-23 shooting from the floor, but he still managed to score 28 points in the game.

Along with Hood-Schifino, they made the difference for the Hoosiers.

Bench still needs more produciton

This has been a common theme for the Wolverines for much of the year, and with the maize and blue going four deep off the bench, it didn’t get much production in this one except from two players.

While Will Tschetter, Tarris Reed and Joey Baker got the bulk of minutes, only Reed and Baker got on the board, scoring just 10 points between them. It’s tough when you have to rely solely on the starters — even if each starter gave decent production. Reed led the bench scorers with eight.

Given that Michigan got nothing going late, not having a go-to sixth man really hurt the Wolverines in crunch time.

Turnovers work in Michigan's favor early, against the Wolverines late

This year, but certainly not exclusively to this year, whenever we write about the Michigan basketball team, one of the points here in our five takeaways are almost always how much the Wolverines have turned the ball over. This year, Michigan has not been adept at forcing turnovers, but this one was different — at least early on. IU was turning the ball over a lot early, but Terrance Williams and Joey Baker ended up combining for six of Michigan’s 11 turnovers.

Where Michigan really faltered was being lackluster on points off turnovers, given that IU managed 13 points off 11 turnovers compared to the Wolverines, who had 11 off 13.

Kobe Bufkin comes alive in first half, quiet in second

Over the last few months, we’ve slowly seen Kobe Bufkin really come into his own, but this game started to feel like the culmination of that growth.

For once, it wasn’t all about Hunter Dickinson — who spent considerable time on the bench thanks to two early fouls — and Bufkin was aggressive and composed. He hit two first-half 3s and was slicing and dicing to the basket, looking like a veritable star.

Bufkin was quiet in the second half, having gone scoreless, but finished the game with 14 points. Dickinson finished with 16, and Jett Howard with 12.

