5 takeaways from Michigan basketball’s loss to North Carolina

Michigan only trailed by two points at halftime to North Carolina in the annual ACC/Big Ten matchup.

But the Wolverines ended up losing to the Tar Heels, 72-51.

The maize and blue looked to be in a dog fight in the first half. After starting the game with six turnovers, the Michigan offense started to take care of the basketball, and Moussa Diabate was starting to take the game over. Michigan was doing a good job at shutting the Tar Heels down in the paint, but then the first half ended — too quickly apparently.

Michigan came out of the locker room lifeless and North Carolina ran away with the game. Hunter Dickinson got four fouls before there were two full minutes gone in the second half, and the Wolverines went down the drain.

Michigan now has three losses, and this team looks to be reeling. The Wolverines have a lot of work to do, and coach Juwan Howard has his work cut out for himself.

Here are five takeaways.

Diabate shines in new role

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Moussa Diabate #14 of the Michigan Wolverines shoots over Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 01, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Coach Juwan Howard made a significant lineup change entering the game on Wednesday, by putting in Moussa Diabate for a struggling Brandon Johns Jr.

Diabate sure didn’t disappoint and was practically the only bright spot for Michigan against the Tar Heels.

Diabate started five-for-five from the field and looked like a true go-to guy for the Wolverines. His presence was needed for the Wolverines with Hunter Dickinson being in foul trouble.

Diabate ended up with 13 points and three rebounds.

But Hunter Dickinson was hampered

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 01: Hunter Dickinson #1 and DeVante’ Jones #12 of the Michigan Wolverines battle for a rebound against Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 01, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Michigan star didn’t quite look like his usual self against North Carolina on Wednesday.

Dickinson got into early foul trouble, but when he was in the game with Diabate, he wasn’t very effective. Dickinson only took three shots in the first half and was non-existent on the offensive side of things.

Dickinson picked up two quick fouls when the second half started and was on the bench until there were eight minutes left in the game.

Last year Dickinson was surrounded by 3-point shooters, which made the defense honest, but this team hasn’t been very efficient from 3. The Wolverines will need to do a better job at getting both Dickinson and Diabate quality looks from the post.

Dickinson had four points and five rebounds.

Not much flow to the offense

Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) and guard DeVante’ Jones (12) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Dawson Garcia (13) fight for the ball in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A very uninspiring night from Michigan.

The Wolverines didn’t have much rhythm on the offensive side of things, and turnovers remain an issue. The maize and blue started out with six quick turnovers, and things got better in the first half, but the Wolverines were careless with the ball in crucial times in the second half — Michigan ended with 13 turnovers.

The Wolverines continue to struggle from behind the arc as well. North Carolina had the paint covered, and left guys like Brandon Johns Jr. open to shoot the 3 as much as they wanted.

Michigan came into the game shooting 29% from 3, and it shot 31% against the Tar Heels.

Defense lacked with Dickinson in foul trouble

Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) scores as Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Not only could the Tar Heels hit some deep 3s, but they also did whatever they wanted in the paint against Michigan when Dickinson went out with foul trouble.

North Carolina entered the second half with 29 points on the board but ended the game with 72.

The Tar Heels shot 42% from 3 and had 34 points in the paint.

The Wolverines defense got beat up in the second half, and Dickinson not being on the floor looked like it really hurt the team. The maize and blue are really going to need players like DeVante’ Jones and Brandon Johns Jr. to step up, not only on offense but on defense.

More lineup changes may be needed

Dec 1, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Frankie Collins (10) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) and forward Justin McKoy (22) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Howard made one change that was needed, and it may be time to make another.

It took until the second half for DeVante’ Jones to score a point and his turnovers remain a problem for Michigan. The Wolverines offense remains stagnant, which is normal with a new point guard at the helm, but things don’t look to be improving.

The Wolverines offense has looked to gain some sparks when Frankie Collins comes into the game, and it will be interesting to see if Howard gives him a look sooner than later.

