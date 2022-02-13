5 takeaways from Michigan basketball against Ohio State

Michigan basketball hosted Ohio State for the first time this year on Saturday. It was the first of two matchups between the two teams on the season.

The game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines came right after the maize and blue had their biggest victory of the season against Purdue on Thursday. Michigan demolished the No. 3 ranked Boilermakers, 82-58. So how would Michigan follow up that court-storming performance from Thursday?

The game started out with a pretty slow tempo — compared to the back-and-forth Purdue game — and the Wolverines played stout defense against Ohio State for most of the first half. Michigan started out slow on the offensive side of the ball, but Hunter Dickinson and Eli Brooks started cooking halfway thru the first half, but so did EJ Liddell for the Buckeyes who had 11 points. Michigan ended up trailing Ohio State 33-30 at the half.

The Wolverines couldn’t gain much momentum in the second half and the 3-point shooting remained anemic. EJ Liddell continued to have his way against Michigan, and the Wolverines struggled to find their shot. While the maize and blue did have a great game scoring points in the paint, they couldn’t gain any separation without shooting from outside. The Wolverines ended up losing to the Buckeyes, 68-57.

Here are our five takeaways.

No 3-point shot

Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) shoots in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan hasn’t been very good, consistently, behind the arc this season, it’s averaging just 35% from 3 this year.

The Wolverines caught fire last game against Purdue and shot 12-for-21 from 3 on Thursday, and there was hope that something may have clicked with the team and maybe that would continue in a must-win situation at home against the Buckeyes.

Nope, that did not happen.

In fact, the Wolverines were way below their season average. Michigan shot 4-for-17 from 3 with Eli Brooks making three of those, and Caleb Houstan being the other.

It wasn’t due to getting poor looks from the outside either, the maize and blue had excellent looks all game, but the team just couldn’t find the net from outside.

The Hunter Dickinson and Eli Brooks show

Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks on Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The two leaders did it once again on Saturday.

Hunter Dickinson had his way down low against Ohio State — even after a very slow start to the game. While the 3-point shot didn’t go Dickinson’s way, he remained a force in the paint for the Wolverines. Dickinson was dominant for Michigan like he has been all year, and he scored 14 points.

Eli Brooks had a slow start as well to the game but he remained vigilant on the offensive side of the ball and things started to fall for him. In fact, Brooks was the only player to hit any 3-pointers in the game until garbage time when Caleb Houstan made one — Brooks made three of those. Brooks led the team with 17 points.

Turnovers became an issue

Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, things didn’t go as well as they did against Purdue. Michigan only committed seven total turnovers against the Boilermakers — which speaks volumes for how well the offense was sailing.

The Wolverines only committed 11 total turnovers, but a majority of them were at terrible times — the Buckeyes had 10 points off of turnovers.

The team as a whole seemed to be pressing on the offensive end, which resulted in some poor passes and reads from the Michigan guards.

Frankie Collins led the team with three turnovers, and he played out of control for the short stint he was in on Saturday.

EJ Liddell was too much for Michigan..

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) passes the ball against Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The Ohio State star was too much for Michigan.

EJ Liddell led the entire game with 28 points, and he caused havoc on the defensive end as well. Moussa Diabate had the pleasure of being Liddell’s main defender, and Diabate had Liddell all over him on the offensive end — it wasn’t a great day for Diabate.

Liddell was 100% from the free-throw line going 11-for-11, and he also sank a 3-pointer.

Liddell ended up with three blocks in the game, and only Hunter Dickinson was able to do much of anything against the Buckeyes big man.

..But can't knock the Wolverines effort

Feb 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) dunks against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

While Michigan could not shoot the 3-ball at all, we can’t knock the hustle the Wolverines had against the Buckeyes.

The maize and blue had an outstanding 36 points-in-the-paint against Ohio State and the Wolverines had 10 offensive rebounds — hustle.

This really was just about a must-win game against the Wolverine’s rival, but things didn’t go as planned for Michigan. The Wolverines are getting down to the end of their schedule, but the Big Ten remains a tough conference, so a few more wins against quality opponents could cement Michigan into the NCAA Tournament.

