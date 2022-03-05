5 takeaways from LSU’s win over Alabama

For a while now, LSU has been trying to snap its losing streak to Alabama.

The past five meetings had seen the Crimson Tide get the most of the Tigers, including a heartbreaker for LSU in the SEC Tournament Championship in 2021.

In January, LSU came up just short again, as Alabama won 70-67 in Tuscaloosa. But on Saturday, LSU finished the job with an 80-77 win.

It was Senior Day, with Darius Days playing what was likely his final game in the PMAC. Despite the game tipping off at 11 a.m. CST, the crowd showed up for the final home contest in 2022.

The Tigers delivered, giving them plenty to cheer for.

There were once again moments where it looked like Alabama could potentially steal another one from LSU. Each time though, LSU responded to Alabama’s punch with their own counter-punch.

In some ways, this game embodied what this season has been for LSU. It was up and down, sloppy at times and electric at others, the Tigers forced a bunch of turnovers, and was led by the likes of Days and Tari Eason.

LSU will now set its sights on the SEC Tournament in Tampa before knowing its NCAA Tournament destination next week.

Until then though, here are five takeaways from the Tigers’ win over the Crimson Tide.

We know what LSU is capable of

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s regular season was a roller coaster. There are not many other ways to put it.

It had some incredible highs and some equally notable lows. On Saturday, the Tigers ended on a high.

After Xavier Pinson went down in January, LSU became one of the most inconsistent teams in the SEC, losing to teams like Vanderbilt. On Saturday, LSU once again showed what it’s capable of when the scorers show up.

There have been more efficient performances than what the Tigers put out there, but it had three guys score at least 17, including 24 from Days and 20 from Eason.

Days and Eason won’t repeat that every game and it would be unfair to expect that, but they are capable of it. Sometimes in the postseason when it’s one game at a time, that’s all that matters.

LSU snaps losing streak to Alabama

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU and Alabama have had some close and heated matchups over the last few years and coming into Saturday, the Tide had won the last five.

The Tigers snapped that streak on Saturday against the backdrop of Senior Day.

With an early tipoff, it can be easy for teams to start the game slowly. With ‘Bama in town and an impressive crowd, that wasn’t an issue for LSU on Saturday.

It felt like a contest this team was not going to let itself lose. It’s a group that’s felt like they’ve let Alabama off the hook too many times before. LSU avoided letting that happen on Saturday.

Efficient shooting performances

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s top three scorers on Saturday all shot 50% or better from the field.

Days, Eason, and Murray were a combined 20 for 39 against Alabama as they totaled 61 of the Tigers’ 80 points. There have been times where despite posting high totals, LSU’s top scorers have lacked efficiency. That wasn’t really the case on Saturday.

This prevented LSU from slipping into any extended lulls as it has been known to do at times. It never felt like Alabama was about to bury it and that’s a credit to the team for finding some consistency.

Keon Ellis showed up for Alabama

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Alabama relied on a few scorers today, but it was Keon Ellis that made the difference. Ellis led the Tide in scoring, including going 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, making two critical shots to tie the game at 72 in the final seconds.

When LSU had a chance to go up four and essentially put the game away, Ellis pulled down a critical rebound, keeping the game alive for the Crimson Tide.

It wasn’t enough to push Alabama to victory, but Ellis was on the court for 36 of the 45 minutes today and proved to be a challenge for LSU. Ellis’ nine rebounds were tied with Tari Eason for a game-high.

However, Ellis was responsible for six turnovers on Saturday, an issue that has plagued Alabama all year and continued in this one.

LSU comes out on top in a close game

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A large chunk of LSU’s losses this year have come when the Tigers could not do enough down the stretch to close the game out.

There was a constant theme of LSU battling its way back into games, only to come up short. Saturday’s win didn’t require a comeback, but it did require the Tigers to get the most out of almost every possession.

When coach Will Wade’s group was called upon, they answered. On multiple occasions LSU needed a large bucket and it came through almost every time.

It wasn’t always the prettiest, which is nothing new to anyone familiar with this group, but they got the ball in the basket.

