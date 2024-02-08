5 takeaways from LSU’s final 2024 signing class

LSU’s 2024 high school signing class is complete.

With Dominick McKinley making it official and delivering his letter of intent, LSU sits at 29 signees.

It was a good year to recruit Louisiana, with 66% of LSU’s class coming from inside the state.

National Signing Day came without much drama. LSU was hoping to flip Terry Bussey from Texas A&M, but the five-star athlete remained with the Aggies.

There wasn’t much drama for anyone on Wednesday. Most recruitments get wrapped up during the early signing period these days, leaving little to be determined when February rolls around.

Here are five takeaways from LSU’s 2024 signing class.

LSU closed its borders

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU took control of Louisiana this cycle, signing 10 of the top 11 recruits in the state.

Of LSU’s 29 signees, 66% were in-state. You will have a hard time finding another recruiting class this good while taking a chunk that large from one state.

Most of the other top classes don’t come close. Just 32% of Georgia’s class was from Georgia. Miami and Alabama both came in under 50% too. The only other top class that was comparable was Texas with an in-state ratio of 59%.

LSU was the only school with a top-40 signing class to have an average recruit distance of less than 200 miles.

One of the reasons Brian Kelly took this job was to make the most of the talent around LSU. He didn’t have to go that far to find it in 2024, continuing to answer any questions pertaining to his ability to recruit Louisiana.

LSU addresses need on the defensive line

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, LSU didn’t sign any defensive tackles out of high school. That left the cupboard bare when Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith declared for the NFL draft and it could be trouble for the Tigers this fall.

But long term, the future looks bright. LSU signed four defensive linemen in 2024, including blue-chip recruits McKinley and Gabriel Reliford.

LSU also signed De’Myrion Johnson and Ahmad Breaux, two more DLs from inside the state.

Reliford has already enrolled, meaning he’ll get to work with Bo Davis this spring.

LSU has high hopes for what this group can be in the future. Rebuilding this defense starts up front, and LSU is in a good position here.

Class defined by strong finish

🚨NEW🚨 LSU OT signee Weston Davis ranks No. 23 and five-stars in the final 2024 On300🐯https://t.co/VPjAxPxYmg pic.twitter.com/liibprn0LS — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 29, 2024

At some points in this cycle, LSU signing a top 10 class wasn’t always a given. But after a strong fall, LSU finishes with one of the best classes in the country.

LSU’s top signee, McKinley, didn’t commit until New Year’s Eve. Weston Davis, the third-best recruit in the class, didn’t commit until Oct. 26.

The class ranking was also boosted by Trey’Dez Green and Kylan Billiot rising up the rankings last fall.

LSU will look to carry the momentum into next year, where the Tigers currently have the nation’s No. 1 class.

Brad Davis continues his success

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Davis has proven to be one of the most valuable assistants in the country in recent years.

He served as LSU’s interim head coach as the program transitioned from Ed Orgeron to Kelly. On the field, he built his offensive line into one of the nation’s best. And on the recruiting trail, he continues to load up on talent.

LSU signed six more offensive linemen in 2024, including three top 300 recruits.

With Davis and Ethan Calloway, LSU continued to shore up its offensive tackle depth. On the interior, LSU added four-star Coen Echols.

Throw in Ory Williams, who has four stars from On3 and ESPN, and this is one of the best offensive line classes in the country.

Competition comes to the QB room

Syndication: Florida Times-Union

LSU is adding depth to its QB room with the addition of Colin Hurley and Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann.

LSU is now set to have four scholarship QBs in the fall, a deeper room than the three it had last year.

Garrett Nussmeier is the presumed starter while Rickie Collins and Swann should battle for the backup role.

Hurley was originally a member of the 2025 class but moved up to 2024. That hurt his recruiting ranking, but the talent remains and he’s a consensus four-star recruit.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire