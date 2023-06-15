5 takeaways from LSU’s 2024 SEC opponent reveal

The SEC released its 2024 matchups on Wednesday evening.

The conference will be different with Texas and Oklahoma joining the fold. Part of that change includes scheduling. Long term, we still don’t exactly know the SEC’s scheduling plan.

The conference is sticking with eight games for now but many still expect a move to nine. We’re also yet to see how the conference will handle divisions or if they’ll remain at all.

What we do know is who LSU is playing in 2024 and where those games will be played. LSU’s set to see plenty of familiar faces but with some significant changes too.

Here are some takeaways from LSU’s 2024 SEC schedule.

No Mississippi State and Auburn

LSU won’t see a couple of staples in 2024. Auburn and Mississippi State are nowhere to be found on the Tigers’ schedule.

It’s strange considering LSU and MSU played every year except for one since 1924. The only intermission came during a world war.

Excepting a 1 year break for WW2, LSU will not play Miss St, it’s most played opponent ever, for the first time since 1924. It will be only the 11th time in the entire history of LSU football the two teams will not play, going back to 1896 — PodKATT (@valleyshook) June 14, 2023

LSU vs.. Mississippi State isn’t known as one of the conference’s best rivalries. It tends to be overshadowed by their respective rivalries with Ole Miss and other regional SEC schools. But due to the schools’ proximity, it’s been a traditional matchup since the programs joined the SEC.

LSU and Auburn has turned into one of the SEC’s most entertaining rivalries. That game will also be missed. It feels off to look at LSU’s schedule and not see Auburn.

If the SEC eventually goes to nine, we’ll see more traditional rivalries preserved. But right now, with the conference expanding, a few games had to be sent to the chopping block.

Who will LSU play rivalry weekend?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M remains on LSU’s schedule. The Aggies and Tigers have finished every regular season since 2014. But with the arrival of Texas, A&M might be busy on rivalry weekend 2024.

Last year, I wrote about how LSU and Oklahoma could make the perfect rivalry weekend matchup.

Looking at LSU’s opponents, it looks like that could be the case. Seven of LSU’s SEC opponents have traditional rivalry weekend obligations. Oklahoma will not continue Bedlam with Oklahoma State, which leaves the Sooners looking for a date on Thanksgiving weekend.

LSU is there to fill the hole.

I don’t know if it will just be a 2024 thing or if the SEC will look to make this permanent. Again, it would make sense. Every SEC school now has a traditional rivalry weekend partner.

The SEC could do away with the Missouri vs. Arkansas game that weekend and have Arkansas play LSU and Missouri play OU, but I think the conference likes what it has with that Arkansas vs Mizzou game.

Florida remains on the schedule

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Florida’s been the second most consistent team in the East for the last half-decade or so. The Gators also have a couple of national titles this century and recruit a talent-laden state.

LSU and Florida play each other every year as permanent cross-division opponents and for now, the SEC is sticking with that in 2024.

Playing Florida every year is tougher than what some other SEC West teams have as their permanent crossover. It’s a reason why LSU’s strength of schedule is always near the top in the SEC and the country.

I think it’s good the game is sticking around because there’s some tradition associated with it now, but it would also be nice for LSU to get some reprieve from the east.

SEC scheduling should become more fair

This might be something that’s more relevant when the SEC releases their permanent scheduling format than it is now, but schedules should look more fair across the conference moving forward.

In the past, we’ve seen SEC west teams routinely face tougher schedules than their east counterparts.

Since 2016 (not counting 2020), SEC West teams have, on average, been four SRS points better than the East. That’s led to the West having a better SOS in that span.

The SEC can bring more variety to the schedule now, leading to a better balance.

LSU gets its toughest games at home

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Out of LSU’s eight scheduled conference games, Alabama and Oklahoma have been the two best programs in recent years.

Good news for the Tigers: Both of those games will be in Tiger Stadium.

LSU’s slated to host rival Ole Miss at home too, which could feature the return of Walker Howard.

LSU’s toughest road games include Florida and Texas A&M — two programs at crossroads that are banking on improvement this fall. Maybe they’re both conference contenders by 2024. At the same time, there’s always a chance no progress is made and LSU’s schedule looks a little easier.

