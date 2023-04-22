5 takeaways from LSU’s 2023 spring game

If you want to understand spring games, you have to understand coach-speak.

Spring practice always generates buzz. After a long winter, it’s the first time fans see their favorite team back on the field. It’s a reminder — we’re approaching summer, and fall will soon be here.

Because of that, this can be a time for overreactions. Coaches can say anything about their team knowing that by fall, not many people will remember.

This is a time for taking things with a grain of salt.

At the same time, spring can foreshadow real differences for the fall. LSU concluded spring practice in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from LSU’s spring game.

Special teams

LSU began the day with some special teams work with the kickoff units taking the field first.

LSU struggled on special teams last year to almost a mind-numbing extent. Former special teams coordinator Brian Polian moved to an off-field role and new addition John Jancek now oversees the unit.

It was Gregory Clayton Jr. who fielded the first kick of the day. He was part of the revolving door in the return game last year. Brian Kelly also told ESPN that freshman receiver Kyle Parker could make an impact on special teams.

Look out for transfer Aaron Anderson, too, who wasn’t out there today as he recovers from an injury, but he’s a dynamic presence with the ball in his hands.

Dellinger and Frazier take first-team reps at guard

LSU’s tried some different looks at guard last year. Some of that was due to injury, some of it was due to inconsistent play, and some of it resulted from the shuffling at other spots.

On Saturday, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier were the first team guards. Dellinger on the left side and Frazier on the right.

Dellinger was a top 100 recruit in 2021 and has factored in since his freshman year. He’s played at tackle, guard, and center. Frazier transferred to LSU last year after beginning at FIU. He bounced around in 2022 but eventually settled at guard.

Both Frazier and Dellinger were recruited as tackles but with LSU set on the outside, Dellinger and Frazier will likely remain at guard. Both have talent and NFL potential and are now veterans.

LSU’s offensive line impressed last year but needs to take another step this fall. For that to happen, LSU needs to find a consistent lineup inside. Dellinger and Frazier make a lot of sense there.

LSU impressed with Noah Cain

"This is my first time being in the same offense back-to-back years."@LSUfootball Noah Cain scored 10 TDs last season, which led #LSU RBs. Now Cain looks to show even more versatility this year. "I do a little bit of everything." Charles Turner III dances in background. pic.twitter.com/FF6OGBHFca — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) April 22, 2023

Noah Cain was one of the best recruits in the 2019 class. During his freshman year, he was one of the best young backs in the country.

But his first couple of years at Penn State were marred by injury and in the 2020 opener, he hurt his leg on the opening series, which cost him his entire sophomore year.

He returned in 2021 but looked like a different player. He transferred to LSU where he looked to get better week by week in 2022.

According to ESPN, the coaches like what they’ve seen from Cain this spring, saying he’s looked better with the ball in his hands.

It was a long road back for Cain after the leg injury and if he makes another step, he could be closer to what he was in 2019.

There’s a lot of uncertainty with LSU’s running back room. John Emery Jr. missed spring to focus on his academics, and Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams have both been banged up.

That’s left Cain as the leader throughout the spring and he now has a chance to capitalize on that this fall in what will be his fifth year.

A bigger role for Kyren Lacy

Run after is almost as impressive as the snag by Kyren Lacy. Nice seeing Jayden Daniels push the ball downfield so far

pic.twitter.com/FgXHp1fT9t — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) April 22, 2023

Perhaps the best play of the spring game was the first one.

Kyren Lacy made a leaping one-hand catch and took it for a 70-yard touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said he’s been impressed with Lacy this spring, and Kelly echoed that before the game today.

LSU’s receiver room is led by Nabers but after that, it’s wide open. LSU got Lacy involved in different ways today with him getting some action on a jet sweep too.

In 2022, Lacy had the third-worst drop rate among qualified SEC receivers. His veteran presence benefitted LSU, but there were consistency issues. If he makes more plays like the one he did today, the fourth-year receiver could be set for a breakout year.

As expected, Jayden Daniels remains QB1

Jayden Daniels to Malik Nabers in the redzone portion of practice pic.twitter.com/6v6g3EfmBr — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) April 22, 2023

This isn’t so much a takeaway as a reminder. Jayden Daniels is QB1 and right now, this isn’t an open competition.

That doesn’t mean he can’t lose his job. This is high-level college football and things change but Daniels looks comfortable.

Kelly said he was pleased with what he saw from Daniels today. It’s hard to evaluate QBs in spring games because they can play with the comfort of knowing they won’t be hit, but Daniels looked crisp throwing the ball.

He got the ball out and wasn’t scared to chuck it down the field either.

Because his rushing ability is so good, Daniels doesn’t have to be Joe Burrow with his arm. But if LSU wants to reach its goal of winning a title, Daniels has to be more of a threat than he was last year.

Denbrock and Kelly have both spoken about the need to create big plays and that looked like a clear focus in the spring game.

Regardless, it’s not often you get a QB as experienced as Daniels. It’s been over 10 years since LSU had a returning QB that beat Alabama.

Daniels is proven and still getting better. He’s earned QB1.

Final bullet points

Kelly spoke with the ESPN crew before the game. Here’s the interview if you missed it.

Always playing smart and get yourself a chance to win when you get to the 4th quarter. A Brian Kelly led LSU Football team. @aaronmurray11 ⅹ @MorganOnAir pic.twitter.com/Zf1uqEPukF — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 22, 2023

Fans got their first look at wide receiver Chris Hilton today as he returns from his torn ACL. He was a four-star recruit known for his speed. He could help LSU improve its downfield attack.

LSU has taken a few deep shots to Chris Hilton. Been slightly off the mark but no doubt he's someone they're excited to get involved.#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) April 22, 2023

Rickie Collins made his Tiger Stadium debut today. He won’t factor into the QB battle this year, but he’s one play or transfer away from being LSU’s backup. He’s a four-star who will battle for the job in future years.

Whit Weeks, the younger brother of LSU linebacker West Weeks, impressed with an interception of Collins. Weeks was a blue-chip recruit and adds needed young talent to LSU’s LB room.

Freshman Whit Weeks with the pick-6 interception off of freshman QB Rickie Collins. pic.twitter.com/dGk47PpraD — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) April 22, 2023

LSU had some stars on the sideline with national championship pedigree, from Joe Burrow to Angel Reese.

Joe Burrow and Angel Reese. Two LSU legends. And champs 💍 This pic is 🔥 (📸: @LSUwbkb) pic.twitter.com/Jtod4ZFMoP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 22, 2023

