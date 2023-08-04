5 takeaways from Kevin Stefanski, Dorian Thompson-Robinson postgame media availability

After the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets in a second-half comeback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the team sent out head coach Kevin Stefanski, and rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to address the media. The two shared their thoughts on the team’s win.

Here we take a look at the biggest takeaways from those media availabilities.

Stefanski impressed by team's effort

“We’re really proud of that effort. You know, we were minus two for a long time in the turnover margin until the end there. To be able to hold the lead and then get the takeaway at the end, I thought was outstanding. So, excited about that for the young guys. And then, we’re back to work. With that, I’ll take any questions.”

Stefanski was impressed with the team’s ability to overcome a 13-0 deficit. The Browns started slow, turning the ball over multiple times. The team was able to cut into the lead, to be down 7-16. Under rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s leadership, the Browns were able to score two touchdowns, winning the game 21-16.

Special teams needs reps

Stefanski happy to honor Joe Thomas

“We’re so fortunate to play this game in our backyard and to honor Joe Thomas. The Hall of Fame is incredible, and our guys love playing Under the Lights. It was just a great night, and we appreciate the support from the fans.” “I didn’t want a long delay, but the league communicated throughout, and I was perfectly fine just keep playing and run the ball to use the clock. I didn’t want to stop and then start up again, so I was comfortable with how they handled it.”

Stefanski enjoyed being able to play in the Hall of Fame Game to honor Joe Thomas for what he has done for the franchise and community. However, it wouldn’t be a homage to Joe Thomas without a hiccup. Between the third and fourth quarters, a few lights went out at Tom Benson Memorial Stadium, leading to a 20-minute delay.

Stefanski said that the team was ready to play through the game, committing to running the ball and getting the game over with. Stefanski was concerned that a long delay could endanger some of the players. Considering all of the players held out on Thursday night, it appears that health is the Browns’ number one priority this August.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson shows vet savvy in first game

“I got the same look on my play as Kellen did on his. I figured if I moved the safety and linebacker over a little bit, I could have a chance backside, and it worked out.”

Dorian Thompson-Robinson said that the passing look, which sealed the Browns’ victory on Thursday night, occurred during the first half. It is impressive that Thompson-Robinson has the wherewithal to process and act on a simple play earlier in the game. The rookie quarterback played well and showcased why the Browns drafted him. Here is the touchdown where he patiently waits for Austin Watkins Jr. to break, before centering his attention on the wide receiver.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson received a jersey and a message from Aaron Rodgers

“It felt good. I’ve been in the fans’ perspective when it comes to football, but recently, I got to meet Aaron Rodgers at an event, and he sent me a jersey and a message. It’s been special for me to start forming a relationship with him.” “What was the message from Aaron Rodgers to you?” “He’s proud of me and has been keeping up with me. His message was to keep going, keep my head down, and keep working hard.”

The most notable player at the Hall of Fame game was Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer did not suit up for the Jets, but his presence was felt everywhere. The star quarterback was on his best behavior, giving autographs to fans before the game and giving a great interview with NBC during the game. I was still surprised to hear Dorian Thompson-Robinson talk about his growing bond with the former MVP.

Dorian mentioned how he looks up to Aaron Rodgers. Still, when asked if he models his game after the former Super Bowl champion, Thompson-Robinson admitted: “It’s hard to model my game after him, given all the special things he can do with the football. But as a person and how he carries himself, I aspire to be like him”. Hopefully, the rookie quarterback learns all that he can from Aaron Rodgers.

