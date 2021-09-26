5 takeaways from the Jets’ Week 3 loss to the Broncos

The Jets have never fared well in Denver. Their struggles at Mile High persisted in Week 3.

The Broncos stymied New York’s offense, taking away the ground game and limiting Zach Wilson to just 160 yards through the air in an easy 26-0 win.

The Jets never gave themselves a chance to bring an end to Denver’s hot start to the season. Between no semblance of offense, shotty defense and undisciplined play in all facets of the game, Robert Saleh’s team was lifeless in his third game at the helm.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s latest loss.

Ground game goes missing

Running the football was the one thing the Jets did right against the Patriots in Week 2. That was not the case against the Broncos, as New York's rushing attack went missing in action. Not being able to run the ball put the Jets behind the eight ball from the start against Denver's defense. Mike LaFleur's offense never recovered.

Pass protection problems

The Jets did a better job of protecting Wilson in Week 2 but failed to repeat that performance in Denver. New York struggled to keep the Broncos' dangerous pass rush away from Wilson, as its offensive line and Ty Johnson struggled with their respective assignments. It goes without saying the Jets need to protect Wilson more consistently. There is only so much he can accomplish if he is under constant pressure.

Boring football benefits Zach Wilson

Wilson -- when he actually had time to throw -- played a completely different game against the Broncos after throwing four interceptions in Week 2. New York's rookie quarterback went through his progressions and did not force throws when he did not have to, frequently checking down to intermediate routes for completions. When it came time for him to throw the ball downfield, Wilson avoided double coverage scenarios and gave his receivers a chance to make plays. Wilson's Week 3 performance is a clear indication that he takes to his coaching. He did exactly what Robert Saleh asked of him, excluding two garbage time interceptions. That can only help his chances of succeeding moving forward -- even if the production wasn't there this time around.

Not good enough to play undisciplined football

Robert Saleh's team did little to help itself in Week 3. Thomas Morstead failed to realize the play clock was winding down and cost New York three points by not calling a timeout prior to a Matt Ammendola field goal attempt. The Jets committed eight total penalties, including a senseless taunting flag on Justin Hardee that gave Denver a free 15 yards. New York is nowhere near talented enough to play anything but disciplined football. Saleh needs to harp on that during the week.

Quinnen Williams shows up

Williams was one of the few Jets defenders who actually delivered against the Broncos, making his presence felt on New York's defensive line. Williams had been a non-factor to begin the season and the hope is that he turned a corner against Denver. The Jets will certainly need him to wreak havoc if they want to have any chance of slowing down opposing offenses as the season progresses.

