5 takeaways from the Jets’ Week 2 loss vs. the Patriots

The Jets took the MetLife Stadium field in front of fans for the first time since Dec. 2019 on Sunday afternoon hopeful that they would be able to build on their strong finish against the Panthers in Week 1.

Instead, Zach Wilson was introduced to the boo birds during a four-interception performance that hindered New York’s ability to get anything going offensively. The defense could only hold up so long given how often it was on the field and the Patriots ultimately cruised to a 25-6 win.

Gang Green’s home opener was one to forget. Between Wilson’s lackluster performance and his struggles causing the Jets to come up just short of putting points on the board, Robert Saleh’s team failed to take that next step forward after seemingly figuring some things out over the final 15 minutes against the Panthers.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s second loss of the season.

Zach Wilson struggles in second start

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Wilson did not look good against the Patriots after finishing Week 1 on a tear, throwing for just 45 yards and three interceptions in the first half and tossing another pick to begin the second half. Wilson tried to force the ball into tight spots far too often and made numerous questionable decisions with his throws. Any rookie quarterback is bound to go through his fair share of highs and lows in their first season as a starter. Wilson experienced one of the low points in Week 2.

Hard to blame the defense

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The numbers might not indicate it, but the Jets did everything they could defensively to make life difficult on Mac Jones and the Patriots. New York did a nice job of limiting New England's third down and Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich schemed well to make Jones uncomfortable in the pocket. Saleh and Ulbrich's unit spent a ton of time on the field due to Wilson's turnovers and it seldom folded. That's plenty of reason for the Jets to be excited about their young defense moving forward.

Protection improves

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Wilson's struggles cannot be attributed to a lack of time to go through his reads in the pocket. New York's offensive line fared much better against the Patriots than it did against the Panthers, as Wilson had a mostly clean pocket to work in and more holes opened up in the running game. Not having Mekhi Becton hurts, but the Jets' offensive line showed Sunday that they can win battles in the trenches without their star left tackle.

Ground game comes back to life

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

New York's offense sputtered because of Wilson's turnover-prone ways, but Mike LaFleur's running backs did their job. Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson all did their part, combining for 133 yards on the ground. Carter also added two catches for 29 yards out of the backfield.

Young talent comes to play

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Carter, Michael Carter II and Elijah Moore both kicked it into gear in Week 2. Moore hauled in three passes for 44 yards. Moore was open throughout the game and did well to beat New England's secondary with his sharp route-running skills -- even if Wilson could not connect with him. Michael Carter II also came to play in the secondary, totaling seven tackles and a tackle for loss in just the first half.

