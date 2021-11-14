5 takeaways from the Jets’ Week 10 blowout loss to the Bills

The Mike White Experience is over.

The Jets struggled to get anything going under center in White’s third start of the season and continued to underwhelm defensively in a 45-17 loss to the Bills. White played poorly against one of the best secondaries in football, throwing four interceptions and failing to orchestrate Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s Week 10 loss to the Bills.

Mike White comes down to earth

Sunday showed why Jets fans were wrong to put their faith in a career backup. White looked awful against a Bills secondary that is arguably the best in football, throwing for 251 yards and four interceptions before leaving with an injury with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter. This is exactly what Robert Saleh meant when he said New York’s quarterback situation would work itself out organically. Zach Wilson still has plenty to learn, but at least he has upside. White showed why he’s not the future on Sunday.

Bills make easy work of Jets' swiss cheese defense

The Jets didn’t allow the Bills to rack up 500 yards of offense like the Colts did on Thursday Night Football — they fell just short with 489 — but they did not have any issues moving the ball against Jeff Ulbrich’s unit. Seven different Buffalo players caught passes from Josh Allen, who rebounded after a rough showing against the lowly Jaguars last weekend. New York has now allowed 175 points in its last four games. Something has to change defensively, whether it be personnel or scheme.

No answer for Stefon Diggs

For some reason, the Jets tried to cover Diggs one-on-one with no help over the top. Diggs beat New York’s secondary for eight catches, 162 yards and a touchdown, as last season’s most prolific receiver had his way with Brandin Echols and Javelin Guidry. Ulbrich’s game plan for dealing with Diggs was puzzling, but the Jets never had much of a chance to stop him, anyway. They don’t have a cornerback on their roster who can realistically contain a pass-catcher of Diggs’ caliber.

Corey Davis doesn't look like a No. 1 wide receiver

Davis didn’t bring much to the table in his return from a hip flexor injury. New York’s supposed No. 1 wide receiver fumbled with the Jets driving late in the second quarter, continuing the ball security issues he has endured all season. Davis has dropped five passes to go along with his fumble against Buffalo. The Jets need much, much more out of him moving forward.

Questionable coaching

The Jets had a chance to go for it on 4th-and-1 in Bills territory in the second quarter, but squandered the opportunity with a delay of game penalty. The mistake did not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it was a brutal mistake at the time — all because Saleh failed to call a timeout to prevent the penalty.

