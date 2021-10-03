5 takeaways from the Jets’ thrilling Week 4 overtime win over the Titans

It took until the final seconds of overtime to decide the outcome, but the Jets finally have their first win of the season.

New York’s defense came to play against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Jeff Ulbrich’s unit did everything it could, doing its best to limit Derrick Henry and bringing constant heat on Ryan Tannehill. Mike LaFleur’s offense responded by doing just enough to etch out a 27-24 win thanks to heroics by Zach Wilson and an overtime stand by the defense.

Wilson hit Keelan Cole deep on the run to set up a Matt Ammendola field goal late in the third quarter to put the Jets up 10-9. Tennessee scored and converted a two-point try on its ensuing drive, but Wilson answered right back with a touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder to knot the score at 17. Wilson then dropped a 53-yard dime to Corey Davis with just over nine minutes remaining in regulation to go up 24-17.

Wilson then led the Jets down the field in overtime, but had to settle for a field goal after he couldn’t find an open man on 3rd-and-goal. New York’s defense stood tall after the Titans got the ball back, forcing Randy Bullock into a 49-yard field goal attempt that he ultimately pushed wide left.

The Jets still have plenty to improve upon, but they beat a good football team in grind-it-out fashion in Week 4. That’s a major improvement after struggling to compete the last two weeks.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s first win of 2021.

Welcome to the show, Zach Wilson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Wilson took matters into his own hands and put the Jets on his back in the second half. New York’s rookie quarterback diced up the Titans after a pedestrian first half, firing touchdown passes to Crowder and Davis, getting the Jets a third quarter field goal with a beautiful throw on the run to Keelan Cole, and leading New York to its game-winning field goal in overtime. Wilson did not play a perfect game, but he turned it on at the right time. That’s all anyone will remember from Gang Green’s first win of 2021.

Corey Davis bounces back in a big way

Syndication: The Record

Davis flipped a switch after dropping a pass in the first quarter and costing the Jets an interception in the second quarter by slipping in the middle of his route. New York’s No. 1 receiver did his job after his early mishaps, finishing with four catches for 111 yards and the 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Talk about bouncing back and delivering when needed the most.

Jeff Ulbrich deserves a ton of credit

Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Ulbrich has done a tremendous job with a Jets defense that is one of the most inexperienced in the NFL. New York’s defensive coordinator put together a strong game plan to slow down the banged-up Titans, forcing Ryan Tannehill into tough situations with constant pressure. Robert Saleh has his say, but make no mistake about it: this is Ulbrich’s defense and he has made the most of it.

C.J. Mosley is back

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Mosley has been playing like a man determined to prove he is worth every penny of his big contract through the Jets’ first four games. Mosley was instrumental in New York’s defensive success, doing his best to stymie Derrick Henry and making plays from sideline to sideline, finishing with 14 tackles and a sack. He’s been everything the Jets could have hoped for so far this season.

It's time for a change at right guard

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mekhi Becton’s trainer wasn’t wrong when he called Greg Van Roten a liability last week. The Jets struggled to run the ball and Van Roten’s inability to win his battles in the trenches was a big reason why. Van Roten has struggled mightily through New York’s first four games and it might be time for Saleh and LaFleur to look at making a change on the line.

1

1