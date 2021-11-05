5 takeaways from the Jets’ deflating Week 9 loss to the Colts

Apparently, the Jets used up all their magic on the Bengals.

The Colts handed it to the Jets on Thursday after Mike White suffered a right forearm injury on New York’s second drive and did not return. Gang Green’s defense, meanwhile, never showed as the Colts cruised to a commanding 45-30 win.

Reality hit the Jets hard on Thursday night. White or no White, Gang Green is still a flawed football team with plenty to improve upon as the season goes on. Here are five takeaways from New York’s Week 9 loss.

The injury bug unleashes its wrath on Mike White

The injury bug has wreaked havoc on the Jets all season. It unleashed its fury on Mike White on New York’s second drive, forcing him out of the game with a right forearm injury after throwing a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore to make it a 7-7 game. White did not return and Josh Johnson was inconsistent until the fourth quarter, leaving the Jets without much of a chance to make it two wins in a row. Give Johnson credit for hanging in and making things interesting late, but losing White sucked the life out of Gang Green.

Defensive struggles get worse

Don’t let the upset win over the Bengals fool you — the Jets are still struggling mightily defensively. Jeff Ulbrich’s unit allowed the Colts to score 28 points in the first half and has given up 130 points in New York’s last three games. The Jets made enough key plays to beat the Bengals, but that does not change the fact that they have fallen far short defensively in every game since the bye week. Allowing over eight yards per carry and over 500 yards of offense is not going to get the job done.

Missed opportunities prove costly

The Jets had not one, not two, but three chances to get the ball back after Ty Johnson fumbled in the second quarter. New York forced three fumbles on the Colts’ ensuing drive but failed to recover any of them. Indianapolis went on to make it a 21-7 game on a Carson Wentz shovel pass to Jack Doyle. Failing to force turnovers likely did not cost the Jets the game — they had plenty of other issues they could not overcome — but getting the ball back with the score still 14-7 could have stalled the Colts’ momentum, at the very least.

Running backs come back down to earth

Michael Carter and Ty Johnson dominated the Bengals, but they had a much tougher time getting anything going against the Colts. Carter rushed for just 49 yards on 13 carries, while Johnson rushed just four times for 21 yards and fumbled in the second quarter. Carter caught only one pass for 37 yards after thrashing Cincinnati, while Johnson added a garbage-time 22-yard touchdown catch. The duo will look to get back on track against a stout Bills defense.

Elijah Moore's stock continues to rise

Moore scored his first career receiving touchdown on a 19-yard pass from White and built on that with another 19-yard score off a pass from Johnson. Moore routinely found himself open in the Colts’ secondary and finished with seven catches for 84 yards and the two touchdowns. He is trending in the right direction and emerging as a legitimate weapon in the Jets’ passing attack after a pedestrian start to his rookie season.

