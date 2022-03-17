5 takeaways from Jets’ D.J. Reed signing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Calvaruso
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Jets entered free agency in need of an impact addition at cornerback. Bryce Hall took a step forward in 2021 and Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols showed promise as rookies, but setting out to find an impact veteran at the position was high on the priority list.

Joe Douglas took care of business on the second day of free agency, agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed. Seattle’s secondary wasn’t necessarily star-studded in 2021, but Reed was an above-average contributor throughout the year and has what it takes to help the Jets right off the bat.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s deal with Reed.

Scheme familiarity is a plus

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reed has spent his entire career playing in the defense the Jets are running under Jeff Ulbrich. Reed started his NFL journey in Robert Saleh’s defense with the 49ers from 2018-19 before landing with the Seahawks the last two seasons. Saleh is a Pete Carroll disciple and runs a similar Cover 3-heavy system. Reed won’t have any issue getting acclimated with a new playbook.

Size isn't an issue

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Reed has managed to thrive as an outside cornerback despite standing at just 5-foot-9. Most defensive backs listed at Reed’s height tend to play on the inside, but the 25-year-old has found a home on the boundary thanks to strong zone coverage skills. Reed has picked off four passes over the last two seasons, which adds a playmaking element that the Jets lacked in 2021.

An underrated run defender

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reed’s stature didn’t prevent him from being one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL against the run in 2021. He finished the year with an 85.8 PFF grade against the run — a strong indication of his willingness to put in work at the line of scrimmage. That plays in Saleh’s defense every day of the week.

Another good contract

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File

The guaranteed money has yet to be disclosed, but getting Reed for three years and $33 million is another job well done by Douglas. Reed is just 25 and is coming off arguably the best season of his career. He fills a position of need and fits the defense perfectly. The Jets have fared well in free agency and mutually strong contracts like the one Reed received are a big reason why.

Potential impact on draft plans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reed is going to play on the outside and Carter II’s role in the nickel seems to be established. Hall also seems set as a starter on the outside. Could the Jets still take Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. with one of their top 10 picks? It’s feasible, but cornerback is no longer as pressing a need as it was this time last week. Douglas could choose to address the defensive line at No. 4, pivot to a wide receiver for Zach Wilson at No. 10 and circle back to cornerback on day two.

[listicle id=678945]

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Jets bolster D, agree to terms with CB Reed, S Whitehead

    The New York Jets opened the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by addressing their shaky secondary. Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead agreed to terms on deals with the Jets on Tuesday. A person with direct knowledge of Reed's contract confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it; deals are not made official until the NFL’s league year begins Wednesday.

  • Jets agree to sign D.J. Reed

    One of the top defensive backs available is moving from the West Coast to the East Coast. According to multiple reports, cornerback D.J. Reed is signing with the Jets on a three-year, $33 million deal. Reed spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks, starting 14 games in 2021. He recorded 78 tackles, 10 passes [more]

  • 2022 NFL free agency: Jets signing paa rusher Jacob Martin

    The Jets are adding edge rusher Jacob Martin on a relatively inexpensive three-year deal.

  • Hassan Ridgeway agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers

    #Eagles free agent defensive tackle Hassan #Ridgeway is on the move, agreeing to a deal with the #49ers

  • 6 things to know about new Jets OL Laken Tomlinson

    Get to know a little bit about Laken Tomlinson — Gang Green's newest star offensive lineman.

  • Mets sign outfielder Travis Jankowski

    The Mets have signed OF Travis Jankowski, who could compete for a spot on the bench.

  • Knicks takeaways in Wednesday's 128-98 win over Trail Blazers, including a strong night from RJ Barrett

    The Knicks got back in the win column on Wednesday with a 128-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • Report: Commanders sign former Jaguars, Panthers guard Andrew Norwell

    Norwell spent the first four seasons of his career playing for Ron Rivera.

  • Gene Frenette: Jaguars swung for fences in free agency; will shopping spree pay off?

    At a time when the Jaguars desperately needed to retool their roster, they won the NFL free agency spending title. Time will tell if it was money well spent.

  • Steelers expected to sign All-Pro Linebacker Myles Jack

    The Pittsburgh Steelers made that splash move everyone expected from a team flush with cash.

  • Seahawks fans vote for Malik Willis to replace Russell Wilson at QB in 2022

    The NCAA tournament begins today, so a lot of sports fans are in the mood for brackets.

  • Colts open free agency with 2 trades, re-sign 4 players

    New Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will find some familiar faces in the locker room this season. General manager Chris Ballard opened the free-agent period Wednesday by making the deal everyone knew about and the one few saw coming until other singings made Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue available. Shortly after the official start of the new league year, Indy announced it had traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for this year's third-round pick, a conditional third-rounder in 2023 and a swap of second-rounders this year.

  • Jaguars cut veteran LB Myles Jack to create $8M in cap space

    Jacksonville followed its free-agent spending spree with a cost-saving move: cutting veteran linebacker and defensive captain Myles Jack on Tuesday. The Jaguars created more than $8 million in salary-cap space by releasing Jack, who started 82 games over the last six seasons and will forever be remembered in franchise lore for quickly — and possibly erroneously — being ruled down following a New England fumble in the fourth quarter of the 2018 AFC championship game. Tom Brady rallied the Patriots after the call, preventing Jacksonville from making its first Super Bowl.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Max Scherzer takes the mound, Robinson Cano takes the fifth

    Here's what happened in Mets Land on Wednesday, in case you missed it...

  • The Rush: Kyrie Irving drops 60, Aaron Judge drops the ball on Covid vaccine

    Kyrie Irving scores a career and Nets franchise high 60 points in win over Magic, NYC vaccine mandate will keep unvaccinated Yankees and Mets from playing in home games, Aaron Judge punts when asked if he’s vaccinated against Covid-19, and March Madness is underway with Texas Southern and Indiana advancing out of the First Four! Plus, The Rush economics team gets hypothetical, exploring the potential monetary impact of a scenario in which an unvaccinated player were to only be compensated for away games in accordance with local vaccine mandates.

  • 8 St. Patrick’s Day Recipes That Pair Well With Green Beer

    Yes, for many revelers, St. Patrick’s Day is a chance to drink green beer until they puke while decked out in as much “Kiss Me I’m Irish” paraphernalia as they could find. But as we come upon the Irish holiday, let us not forget that the cuisine of Ireland is worth celebrating as much as its Guinness. The hearty meals of the region are simple, delicious, and filling, not to mention easy to try at home. These recipes can be appreciated as the centerpiece of a quiet night in, or as a companion to

  • Falcons told Matt Ryan they were exploring Deshaun Watson trade

    ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Falcons informed Matt Ryan about their intended pursuit of Deshaun Watson last weekend.

  • Rams shouldn’t be blamed for Von Miller leaving

    Von Miller's contract is with the Bills is probably much more than the Rams were willing to pay – or could even afford

  • 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Jets' free agent spending shifts priorities

    Here is SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano's mock top 10 for the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • DeMarcus Lawrence calls Cowboys’ initial $9 million pay cut request “disrespectful”

    DeMarcus Lawrence‘s future with the Cowboys appeared in doubt when he turned down a pay cut earlier this offseason. But the sides worked things out, with the edge rusher signing a new three-year, $40 million deal that fully guarantees him $30 million. All’s well that end’s well? Lawrence pulled back the curtain on how it [more]