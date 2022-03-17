5 takeaways from Jets’ D.J. Reed signing

The Jets entered free agency in need of an impact addition at cornerback. Bryce Hall took a step forward in 2021 and Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols showed promise as rookies, but setting out to find an impact veteran at the position was high on the priority list.

Joe Douglas took care of business on the second day of free agency, agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with former Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed. Seattle’s secondary wasn’t necessarily star-studded in 2021, but Reed was an above-average contributor throughout the year and has what it takes to help the Jets right off the bat.

Here are five takeaways from New York’s deal with Reed.

Scheme familiarity is a plus

Reed has spent his entire career playing in the defense the Jets are running under Jeff Ulbrich. Reed started his NFL journey in Robert Saleh’s defense with the 49ers from 2018-19 before landing with the Seahawks the last two seasons. Saleh is a Pete Carroll disciple and runs a similar Cover 3-heavy system. Reed won’t have any issue getting acclimated with a new playbook.

Size isn't an issue

Reed has managed to thrive as an outside cornerback despite standing at just 5-foot-9. Most defensive backs listed at Reed’s height tend to play on the inside, but the 25-year-old has found a home on the boundary thanks to strong zone coverage skills. Reed has picked off four passes over the last two seasons, which adds a playmaking element that the Jets lacked in 2021.

An underrated run defender

Reed’s stature didn’t prevent him from being one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL against the run in 2021. He finished the year with an 85.8 PFF grade against the run — a strong indication of his willingness to put in work at the line of scrimmage. That plays in Saleh’s defense every day of the week.

Another good contract

The guaranteed money has yet to be disclosed, but getting Reed for three years and $33 million is another job well done by Douglas. Reed is just 25 and is coming off arguably the best season of his career. He fills a position of need and fits the defense perfectly. The Jets have fared well in free agency and mutually strong contracts like the one Reed received are a big reason why.

Potential impact on draft plans

Reed is going to play on the outside and Carter II’s role in the nickel seems to be established. Hall also seems set as a starter on the outside. Could the Jets still take Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. with one of their top 10 picks? It’s feasible, but cornerback is no longer as pressing a need as it was this time last week. Douglas could choose to address the defensive line at No. 4, pivot to a wide receiver for Zach Wilson at No. 10 and circle back to cornerback on day two.

