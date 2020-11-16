5 takeaways from the Jags’ loss 24-20 loss to the Packers

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their eighth-straight game Week 10 at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, who are one of the league’s best overall teams. However, to the surprise of many, the Jags took the playoff contenders to the limit with the final score ending with a 24-20 figure.

Most Jags seem to be onboard with remaining in position to draft a top-2 quarterback, so the loss is one that gave them the best of both worlds as they saw a competitive game that didn’t ruin a key long-term hope. However, for the roster and staff, it’s one that stings pretty badly.

Nonetheless, as we typically do, we were able to garner a few takeaways from Sunday’s interesting game. Here are the five most significant ones as the Jags are now 1-8 on the season:

The defense held their own for the most part

There was a great deal of concern that the Jags' defense would struggle against Aaron Rodgers and company, but they actually held their own Sunday. In fact, an argument could be made that they did enough to win if the offense had an experienced quarterback on the roster. The Jags especially started things strong in the first quarter, making the Packers punt three times and holding them scoreless. They also held the Packers to zero points in the third quarter. When looking at the key contributors, C.J. Henderson, Sidney Jones IV (aside from the deep touchdown), and Daniel Thomas all flashed and made plays for the secondary. Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton also flashed again while Myles Jack made some plays as he typically does, too. Sure, the Packers had a few explosive plays but the Jags ultimately kept them to a total of 24. When looking at the rest of their score totals on the season, their total on Sunday was their third-lowest as they've registered totals of 43, 42, 37, 30, 10, 35, 22, and 34 prior to Sunday. That said, it was more so the 260 yards of offense that the Jags registered that wasn't enough to take down the former MVP in Rodgers.

Jake Luton has a lackluster showing

While it was just his second game as a starter, the Jags needed more out of rookie quarterback Jake Luton Sunday. He ultimately finished the game 18-of-35 for 169 yards (51.4%), one touchdown, a pick, and a QBR of 33.2. Simply put, that stat line won't get it done against a Hall-of Famer like Rodgers. It was obvious the conditions effected Luton's accuracy and placement at times and the interception he threw (attempted to Tyler Eifert) led to three points by the Packers in the tight game. Additionally, leading the offense to a scoreless first half didn't help either. That said, Luton's showing Sunday was expected and he deserves more time to prove himself heading forward. Sure, Doug Marrone and his staff need wins but putting the sixth-round rookie up against a top-5 team like the Packers with 25 mile per hour wind conditions undoubtedly wasn't going to work. If Gardner Minshew II remains out with his thumb injury, benching Luton in favor of Mike Glennon wouldn't be a wise decision because the rookie didn't start calling plays in the huddle until two weeks ago and simply needs patience.

Luton's struggles aside, the Jags rookie class came up huge vs. Green Bay

Aside from the struggles of Luton, the Jags' rookie class was a big part of why they were in the game Week 10. Of course, running back James Robinson continued to impress as one of the team's most consistent weapons, garnering over 20 carries for the third consecutive week and registering over 100 yards for the second time in three weeks. Simply put, when the Jags went to Robinson Green Bay's defense had no answers. Luckily for them, the Jags stepped on there own feet a few times in the red-zone, which voided two touchdowns from the rookie's stat line. As we mentioned earlier, Hamilton and Henderson helped the Jags in a big way defensively, too. Hamilton gave center Corey Linsley and the Packers' interior all they could handle Sunday, clogging the running lanes and wrecking havoc as he's done ever since Week 7 against Los Angeles. He ultimately finished the game with four total tackles and also got a sack on Rodgers, which was the first of his young career. As for Henderson, he was a big reason Davante Adams left the game with just 66 yards, although the veteran did snag a touchdown reception. However, when on Adams, Henderson was physical and even had a strip fumble (recovered by Jack) on Adams in the third quarter. That eventually led to the Jags' first offensive points of the game and allowed them to tie the game at 17-17, although they ended up losing. Ultimately, Henderson finished with just three tackles on the day, but his performance is one he can build on during the second half of the season. With the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up Week 11 and several other notable opponents coming up afterward, he'll need all the momentum he can get as the Jags' schedule is going to get flat out tough.

Keelan Cole has another impressive day and further makes a case for a new contract

Keelan Cole was one of the best players on the field regardless of the team Sunday. He gave the Jags a boost in the first half by returning a punt for a franchise high of 91-yards and then gave them another boost in the second half with a 12-yard touchdown reception. When combining those contributions, he accounted for over half of the Jags' points on the day and kept them alive in the super tight game. Cole's performance Sunday just added to what has been a great 2020 season for the young receiver, who is on a contract year. In fact, when it come to his offensive stats he's second on the team in receiving with 44 catches for 427 yard and four touchdowns, only under DJ Chark Jr. With seven games remaining, Cole could surpass his career-high of 748 receiving yards this season at the rate he's playing. Regardless as to if he makes it to that total or not, he deserves a new contract from the team at this point, but only time will tell if he gets it in Jacksonville.

Doug Marrone is feeling the toll of the Jags' losses

Doug Marrone came into 2020 saying he didn't expect to be in Jacksonville much longer if they endured another losing season, and with just seven games remaining, his tone still echo those sentiments. With the Jags losing their eight-straight contest Sunday, Marrone told the media that repeatedly losing makes him feel as though he's getting his soul ripped out. "Every time you play and lose, for me, I’m not going to talk about anybody else, it’s something that’s in my soul that just gets (expletive) ripped out," said Marrone after the game. "So, that’s how I feel. So, it doesn’t matter whether it’s this game or the other seven before … and it’s something that you can’t replace. At least that’s how I feel." Ouch, sounds quite painful coach. While the Jags weren't expected to be this bad, it's not shocking that the team is struggling when considering how young the team is. When they started the season, they had the youngest initial roster in football, which meant Marrone had an uphill battle on his hands. To Marrone's credit, the young team continues to come out and fight for him week in and week out, and the same could be said for his staff. Still, with Marrone having just one winning season as a head coach for the Jags, and 2020 looking like it will amount to another losing season, owner Shad Khan should undoubtedly move on come Black Monday (or sooner). That should especially be the case if the Jags have a one-win season, which doesn't feel out of the realm of possibilities. With the schedule only getting harder, Marrone clearly understands the uphill battle that is ahead, and barring a drastic change, it's not looking good for his future. Sure, the Jags have been competitive these last few weeks, but three losing seasons of four takes its toll, and for the sake of getting more out of the players, Khan would be wise to move on as he's one loss from 100 as Jags owner.