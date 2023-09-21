5 takeaways from IU basketball media day: What to expect from new-look Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON -- The IU men’s basketball team fans were accustomed to watching is no more.

Seniors Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp graduated. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino entered the NBA draft early. Supporting cast members Jordan Geronimo, Tamar Bates and Logan Duncomb transferred elsewhere.

The significant departures caused coach Mike Woodson to adjust his roster through the transfer portal and incoming freshmen. Wednesday’s media day provided the first look at the recast Hoosiers.

IU's busy offseason just the start: 'We had to go out and build our team back.'

Here are five things we’ve learned about the new Indiana squad:

Xavier Johnson originally didn’t want to return for a sixth season

In December, IU’s starting point guard Xavier Johnson suffered a foot fracture that caused him to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

When Johnson got injured against Kansas on Dec. 17, he knew there was a chance he wouldn’t return that season. On the bus after the game, Woodson asked Johnson if he’d consider coming back for a sixth college season. At first, Johnson declined.

“Honestly, I didn’t want to play college basketball again,” Johnson said Wednesday. “But I’m back, it’s honestly a blessing. With NIL and stuff like that, I still can take care of my family (and) myself too as well.”

The ability to make money through name, image and likeness was “one of the biggest reasons” Johnson decided to play a sixth year. He currently doesn’t know what a professional career may hold, so the extra year of stability is helpful.

Johnson received a medical hardship waiver in April that granted him an extra year of eligibility. After spending his first three college seasons at Pittsburgh, the Woodbridge, Va. native enters his third season in Bloomington.

Johnson averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 assists in the 11 games he played for IU in 2022-23. His experience at the point guard position is needed for this Indiana roster.

Former 5-star Kel’el Ware still eyeing NBA lottery

The most-anticipated transfer for the Hoosiers is 7-foot center Kel’el Ware. Ware was seen as a top-10 high school player in the 2022 class and seen as a surefire pick in the NBA lottery.

Indiana’s Kel'el Ware talks to the media during the Indiana University basketball media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

After averaging just 6.6 points per game in his freshman season at Oregon, evaluations of Ware plummeted. Had he entered the NBA draft, he may not have heard his name called in the first round.

On Wednesday, Ware said he wants to use this season to “get my spot back in the lottery where I’m supposed to be at.”

Ware did not let his lackluster freshman campaign alter his NBA dreams. He wants to put last season behind him and show he was highly touted for a reason.

“It’s definitely the goal, that’s why I decided to come back to college — specifically Indiana — just because I feel like they will be able to get me to that spot,” Ware said.

The NBA experience Woodson has — both as a player and coach — attracted Ware to IU. The sophomore anticipates the change of scenery will lift his stock again. Time will tell if Ware deserves to be a top pick or if he was misevaluated coming out of high school.

Trey Galloway and Xavier Johnson named captains

It’s no surprise Johnson — the soon-to-be 24-year-old who Woodson called an “old man” — is a captain for this IU squad. But Woodson made Trey Galloway, his other senior guard, the squad’s other captain.

“I'm hard on captains, I've always been that way,” Woodson said. “Bob Knight was hard on me as a captain when I was here. You're not given that title just to be given it. You got to earn it.

“And you got to be held accountable in terms of not only putting yourself in position to help us win but getting guys to play at a high level around you.”

Galloway saw his role increase significantly when Johnson went down last season. The Culver Academy graduate received a starting role once Johnson went down. For the first time in his Indiana career, Galloway was used as a primary ball-handler, especially when Hood-Schifino was on the bench.

This year, Galloway is embracing his position as a leader.

“I've been in this position for a while now and I've been here four years,” Galloway said. “So I know what I'm talking about, and I think it's gonna really be important for me to be vocal and help those younger guys.”

Rebuilt IU frontcourt gelling (and competing) well

This time last year, Malik Reneau was the new big man in town. He flanked Thompson, Jackson-Davis, Geronimo and Duncomb in experience.

Indiana’s Malik Reneau talks to the media during the Indiana University basketball media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Now Reneau has been at IU longer than any of the other big men on the roster. He quickly saw himself in a veteran’s role.

“I realized alright, my position on this team is definitely changing,” Reneau said. “I’m going to be one of the guys they’re looking up to to help them out with all the stuff on and off the court.”

Reneau is joined by Ware, Ball State transfer Payton Sparks and Miami transfer Anthony Walker as big men on the Hoosiers this year. While there’s been plenty of competition within the group on the court, they seem to hang out a lot away from basketball.

Ware said they participate in activities like going to restaurants together, fishing trips and playing video games.

“Anything where we’re able to create that bond, it’s not just on the court stuff,” Ware said.

Walker is an early candidate for the biggest trash talker on the team. Whether it’s on the court or while playing NBA 2K, Walker loves to yap with his teammates, especially those in the frontcourt.

“I'm from East Baltimore, and we kind of hold a more gritty, more physical type of game,” Walker said. “So just growing up there, playing basketball around that area, it's just something that I've just brought with me.”

Indiana’s Payton Sparks talks to the media during the Indiana University basketball media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

For Sparks, the competitive nature of the group is paying off. The two-time All-MAC selection has seen his game improve around his talented cohorts.

“I think (the competition)’s really helping our game,” Sparks said. “I think mine has definitely taken off since I’ve been here and seeing all them, they're getting better too at the same time.”

All of Indiana’s frontcourt players are hungry for playing time. On the court, that desire to outshine each other shows.

The competitiveness of IU’s big men is necessary, and it doesn’t cross any lines. Woodson and the coaching staff will have to make tough decisions throughout the year, but this is a group that gets along with one another well.

Mackenzie Mgbako’s mom led him to IU

Woodson insinuated Mackenzie Mgbako’s mother, Daphne, played a huge role in getting the five-star freshman to Bloomington.

“Mackenzie kind of stumbled into our hands, which was an amazing story,” Woodson said. “I don't want to get too deep into it. But at the end of the day, his mom gave us an opportunity to recruit him.”

Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako talks to the media during the Indiana University basketball media day at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Mgbako originally committed to Duke, but when ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski returned to school, the forward opened his commitment.

Daphne wanted her son to give Indiana a chance.

“It went both ways, but my mom most definitely reached out,” Mgbako said. “(Indiana) wasn’t really on my radar at first, but then after a lot of dedication and consideration, they was at the top of my list.”

Mgbako committed to play for the Hoosiers in May. Mgbako used the guidance of his mom and Carmelo Anthony, who played under Woodson from 2011 to 2014 with the New York Knicks.

“The exclusiveness was really what sold me,” Mgbako said of his commitment. “It really felt like home. All the coaches, they were selling me their truth. There was no gimmicks. Everything was truthful."

Woodson, Johnson and several other Indiana players gave high praise to Mgbako’s game on Wednesday. If the versatile forward lives up to his potential, he could be a one-and-done prospect like Hood-Schifino.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Remade Hoosiers roster has plenty of potential