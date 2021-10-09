5 takeaways from Florida’s shutout homecoming win over Vanderbilt

It wasn’t exactly pretty throughout, but Saturday’s homecoming showdown with the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-2 SEC) proved to be the “get-right” game that Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) desperately needed after a disappointing loss to Kentucky last week.

It was a bit of a slow start for the Gators, but a massive third quarter allowed them to pull away en route to a 42-0 shutout win.

The Commodores are one of the worst teams in the Power Five, and the evaluation of this UF team could look a lot different after its impending two-game stretch against LSU and Georgia, but here are some things we learned about it against Vandy.

The Kentucky hangover was real

In the first half of the game against Vanderbilt, Florida looked like it was playing a noon game after a loss that essentially ended its season, for all intents and purposes. It led 21-0 at the break, but in actuality, it could have been a lot closer. Commodores kicker Joseph Bulovas missed two kicks in the first half (and all three attempts in the game), and a fourth-down touchdown pass for quarterback Ken Seals was wiped off the board on a questionable review decision.

It could have easily been 21-13 at halftime, and the Gators only outgained Vandy 215-200 in the first 30 minutes. But the second half was a different story, as Florida scored on its first three drives to extend the lead to the eventual final score, in the process outgaining the Commodores 264 to 87 in the final half. UF looked sloppy in the early kickoff game, but it calmed down as the game went on.

There is not really a quarterback competition

Emory Jones had the best game of his career through the air on Saturday. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns, a stat line that would have been fantastic if it weren’t for a bad interception he threw when the game was out of hand. Though those numbers are very good, it still wasn’t an incredible game from Jones. He had several fantastic throws, like his touchdown pass to Trent Whittemore, but he also missed a couple of throws and continued to struggle with accuracy.

However, don’t expect to see Anthony Richardson get a chance to compete for the job. It’s become clear that, fair or not, Mullen doesn’t have much interest in making a change at the position. Largely because it was a blowout, Richardson saw his most reps since the South Florida game, but it wasn’t nearly as successful.

He threw a pick on his first pass as he was hit as he threw, and he went just 4 of 6 for 25 yards. He has a lot of potential, but given the fact that he hasn’t gotten many chances in conference play, it doesn’t seem that Mullen has the same level of confidence in him that he has in Jones, for better or worse.

The tight ends continue to be an afterthought

Aside from Florida’s close loss at the hands of Alabama, it hasn’t done a very good job of involving the tight ends on offense. Just a year removed from Kyle Pitts‘ dominant season, Kemore Gamble and Keon Zipperer have combined for just 14 catches and 125 yards on the season. On Saturday, Zipperer was the only one to record a catch, making one for two yards on a tipped pass.

Considering the fact that no receiver outside of Jacob Copeland has emerged as a go-to target, it would certainly make things easier for the Gators if they could find a way to get the ball to their big targets in the passing game. The offense may be limited by the quarterback spot, but with Jones airing it out aggressively like he did today, the tight ends should be able to play a bigger role.

The defense didn't deserve the shutout

Last week, I spared UF defensive coordinator Todd Grantham the blame for the loss to Kentucky. This time, there’s a bit of a bone to pick with him, though the Gators didn’t allow any points.

Giving up 200 yards in one half to one of the worst offenses in college football is certainly not ideal for Florida, and it allowed 75 yards on the ground to Vanderbilt’s third-string running back, Patrick Smith, who saw the bulk of the carries.

It also allowed Seals to find some success through the air as Kaiir Elam missed his third-straight game with a knee injury. Freshman Jason Marshall Jr. made some positive plays, but he also needs to be more consistent in coverage if he’s going to continue to play a big role moving forward.

However, one player’s performance deserves praise in the secondary: safety Rashad Torrence II. Torrence entered the game with just 18 tackles on the year, but against the Commodores, he had a career-high 15 tackles, as well as 1.5 tackles for loss. UF lost both its starting safeties from last year, but Torrence’s play has certainly been a pleasant surprise.

Dameon Pierce is a touchdown magnet

No Malik Davis? No problem.

The Gators were without their top running back on Saturday, but a tag-team crew of Dameon Pierce and Nay’Quan Wright managed to hold down the fort as the team rushed for 181 yards on 34 carries.

Wright had a better game than Pierce, in general, totaling 103 scrimmage yards while the latter only ran for 12 yards on seven carries. But given the fact that he’s so hard to slow down at the goal line, his red-zone touches allowed him to finish with two scores on the ground. He also scored through the air on a 61-yard touchdown pass, his first receiving touchdown of the season.

Pierce entered the game as tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns in the SEC with five, and now he has seven on the year. He may not be Florida’s most productive back, but he finds paydirt like a moth looking for a light.

