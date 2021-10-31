5 takeaways: What to make of Florida’s blowout loss to Georgia

For nearly 30 full minutes, it looked like the Gators were going to give the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs a lot more than they (and many in the media) bargained for. Florida trailed 3-0 late in the first half, but its defense was playing well and the game was well within grasp.

Then, the last two-and-change minutes of the first half happened. Three consecutive turnovers from quarterback Anthony Richardson, who struggled quite a bit in his first career start, allowed the Bulldogs to score three touchdowns before Florida even had time to catch its breath.

UF went to the locker room down 24-0 and that was about all she wrote. Coach Dan Mullen‘s squad managed to avoid ending the NCAA-record 417 game scoring streak which dates back to 1988, but that was about the only moment of note for the team in a 34-7 loss to UGA. It wasn’t quite the beatdown that the score would indicate, but the points count all the same, and now the Gators fall to 4-4 (2-4 SEC) on the season with no hope of finishing with a winning record in conference play.

This season has not gone to plan for Florida, and things could get even worse if it drops another game. For now, though, here are five takeaways from this loss.

The talent differential between Florida and Georgia is inexcusable

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

For all but two minutes, Florida actually played fairly well in this game, all things considered. But, as has been a common refrain under Mullen, this team does not have much of a margin for error against CFP-class teams. The Bulldogs have recruited at an elite level under coach Kirby Smart, while Mullen is recruiting at just an adequate level (if that).

Not many expected the Gators to win this one, including me. I predicted a 34-17 win for the Bulldogs, but I expected UF to be more competitive in this game, especially on offense. Florida shouldn’t have to be perfect to have a chance at earning a win over its biggest rival, but that certainly seems to be the case right now.

There are no resources Smart has access to that Mullen does not. Florida is one of the best jobs in college football with very few competitors in terms of what it can provide for its coaches. To still be this far behind your biggest rival in the SEC East in Year 4 is just inexcusable.

UF underperforms in big games, and even though this team may be capable of earning a win over a better team every now and then, it doesn’t happen nearly consistently enough to satisfy Florida fans. At least, it shouldn’t.

Starting Anthony Richardson and sticking with him was the right call

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve written a lot this season arguing that, while he may not have a full grasp of the offense, Richardson gives this team the best chance to win. After he led the comeback bid that was not to be against LSU and a week of subterfuge from Mullen, the redshirt freshman finally came onto the field to take the first snap on Saturday.

And the results weren’t very good. Richardson started out playing pretty well, as he was facing a lot of pressure and was able to find open receivers. But after a fumble deep in Florida’s own territory that set up UGA’s first touchdown, things went off the rails a bit.

Richardson finished just 12 of 20 for 82 yards and two interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown. Mullen kept up the trial by fire mentality, not pulling Richardson from the game until he suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury and had to go to the locker room for evaluation.

Emory Jones came in and played fine in garbage time, going 10 of 14 for 112 yards and scoring the team’s only points with his legs to avoid the shutout. Jones may have looked better, but starting and playing Richardson in this game was not a mistake.

The mistake was calling his number for the first time against the best defense in college football. It’s been fairly obvious for a while that Richardson has more potential, but it inexplicably took eight games for him to see starting action.

Mistakes were to be expected from an inexperienced quarterback in this game. But would he have made as many of them if he had more experience before this? It’s hard to say, but I can’t imagine it wouldn’t have improved his performance.

The defense at least took a step forward

Syndication: Gainesville Sun

Georgia’s offense isn’t the SEC’s most fearsome. Far from it, but it is fairly efficient and very explosive. Aside from a couple of those big plays, such as a 36-yard passing touchdown from Stetson Bennett IV to Kearis Jackson and a 42-yard rushing touchdown from Zamir White, the defense held its own.

Florida outgained the Bulldogs 355-354, and it has now outgained all eight of its opponents so far in 2021.

Things were still sub-par, don’t get me wrong. The run defense looked much improved in the early going after an abysmal performance against LSU, but as the game turned in Georgia’s favor, it eventually found a good deal of success.

UGA ran for 193 yards, including a 105-yard day from White. James Cook, meanwhile, had 10 carries for 46 yards. Bennett got the start once again at quarterback, and we didn’t see any of J.T. Daniels in this one. Bennett was sufficient but not spectacular.

He was 10 of 19 for 161 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, both made by safety Rashad Torrence II (more on him later). Todd Grantham’s defense has faced a lot of criticism this season, and a change at the position may still need to be made. But Florida played a good enough game defensively to have a chance to win were it not for the mistakes on offense.

Help Wanted: Must be able to kick ball through uprights

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to understate how much it hurts to lose the most accurate kicker in SEC history in Evan McPherson, but special teams regression didn’t seem to be a major concern this offseason. Well, now it’s basically at DEFCON 1.

The kicking isn’t the reason Florida lost today, but it also didn’t help it stay in the game. Jace Christmann missed both of his field-goal tries.

The first from 51 yards is understandable enough, but his second miss came from 23 yards. Kicking down 24-0 to a rival is a sad enough state of affairs, but not even being able to make what isn’t much more than an extra point to break the shutout? That’s abysmal.

To make matters worse, the lack of confidence in the kicking game cost Florida a golden opportunity when it was still in the game. Trailing 3-0 with 3:39 left in the half, Mullen inexplicably elected to go for it on 4th-and-13 rather than give Christmann another crack from 51. That went about as well as you would expect.

Placekicking is far from UF’s biggest problem, but it’s a significant one nonetheless, and it makes the aforementioned margin for error even smaller.

Rashad Torrence is coming into his own

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

This has been a pretty negative column, so let’s end it on a high note.

Torrence has been arguably, and perhaps a bit quietly, Florida’s best defensive player not named Kaiir Elam this season. But there was nothing quiet about his performance on Saturday. He entered the game with zero career interceptions, but he would catch two from Bennett in addition to recovering a fumble.

He tied his counterpart, Trey Dean III, for the team lead in tackles (eight), and he did a generally good job of preventing big passing plays over the top. On the season, Torrence has 47 tackles (2.5 for loss).

It wasn’t all perfect, as he was beaten by UGA’s Jackson on the long touchdown right before the half. But it also took a very good throw and catch from Bennett to Jackson to complete the play, and Torrence still contributed some big plays in this one.

Torrence is just a sophomore and he has a lot of time to get better. But he’s certainly playing well in his first season as a full-time starter and was a major reason the defense was able to mostly hold Georgia in check.

