5 takeaways from Florida’s big win over rival Florida State

It wasn’t exactly how you draw it up.

The Gators probably could have won this game by a wider margin if it weren’t for three turnovers and committed 13 penalties that gifted the rival Florida State Seminoles more than 100 yards.

But when the clock hit triple zeros, Florida had earned a 24-21 win over the Seminoles to take its third-straight victory in the series. With the win, UF moves to 6-6 on the season and secures bowl eligibility, while the Seminoles fall to 5-7 and miss the postseason yet again.

After a low-scoring first half that saw the teams knotted up at seven heading into the locker room, the Gators jumped out to a 24-7 lead after benching quarterback Emory Jones for Anthony Richardson. But that didn’t hold, and FSU scored a touchdown with under a minute to play to cut the lead to just three points. It went for an onside kick to get the ball back, but the kicker whiffed, barely knocking it off the tee which resulted in an illegal touching penalty, essentially ending the game.

Interim coach Greg Knox has a win under his belt, and this staff handled what was a tumultuous week very well. With that in mind, here are the takeaways from this one.

This season isn't over just yet

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner

No matter which bowl destination the Gators find themselves in (very likely either the Gasparilla Bowl, Birmingham Bowl or other low-tier game with an SEC tie-in), it will be considered a disappointment, given the expectations heading into the season.

But just because this season was a failure in most regards doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the significance of getting to a bowl game. Beating FSU is one thing, and it sends a big message against a squad that had been playing very good football over the last couple of months under second-year coach Mike Norvell.

But making a bowl game is a win in and of itself. Sure, the Gators may not draw a marquee matchup, but the extra few weeks of bowl practices are crucial, even for a team that will have a new coaching staff next season. Not to mention the fact that bowl trips are a good reward for the players, who have certainly had a frustrating season. You can be critical of the way the team has played this season while also giving the team credit for overcoming a coaching change to earn a big win.

Story continues

The quarterback change needs to be permanent

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

After leading what ultimately proved to be a failed comeback effort against LSU, Richardson was given the start against Georgia, the first of his career. Facing the best defense in the country, that went about as well as you’d expect. Richardson was ultimately pulled in that one and hasn’t seen many opportunities since.

But when Jones threw his third interception of the game on Saturday, Richardson, who had entered the injury tent after one play earlier in the game, took the field. And he never left it.

He wasn’t particularly spectacular, but he was effective. He was 5 of 7 for 55 yards and a touchdown through the air, and he also had 27 yards on the ground. He sparked the offense, and it scored 17 points with him in the second half.

It was enough for me to say that this change should be permanent. Richardson should start Florida’s bowl game, and he should be the starting quarterback heading into 2022. Turnovers continue to be an issue for Jones, who doesn’t see the field very well, and it’s unlikely that will get better in Year 5.

UF needs to go with the future and make Richardson the full-time starter.

A special Senior Day for pair of Gators

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Senior Day is an emotional day for everyone involved, but a couple of guys in particular had performances worth noting in their final outings in the Swamp. It has been a difficult season off the field for tight end Kemore Gamble, who was expected to have a big year taking over for Kyle Pitts.

Gamble’s mother has been dealing with serious health issues, including spending more than a month in a coma. With his mother, Keiva Rodriguez, in attendance, Gamble had one of his best games of the season. He led the Florida pass-catchers with 80 yards on just three carries, most of which came on a 47-yard touchdown. Gamble waited a long time to see reps in a Gators uniform, and his final game in Gainesville was certainly a special one.

Props also go to running back Dameon Pierce, who hasn’t seen the role many expected of him this year. Despite being one of the best running backs in the country in terms of efficiency, he hadn’t seen double-digit carries in a game entering Saturday’s contest.

Partially due to what appeared to be a potentially serious injury to Nay’Quan Wright, Pierce saw a season-high 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. He also had a touchdown wiped off after a strange personal foul call when his helmet came off mid-play.

Florida’s coaches may regret not giving Pierce a bigger role this season, but he had a senior moment in his final home game.

Trio of young defensive players starting to break out

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida’s defense looked atrocious in its first game after firing defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, giving up 42 first-half points against an FCS opponent in Samford. But the last two weeks, interim coordinator Christian Robinson’s group has done a much better job.

And while there are certainly veterans contributing, such as Brenton Cox Jr., who had four sacks on Saturday, it’s hard to ignore the impact of young players all over the defense. Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper has played a lot this year since Ventrell Miller‘s injury, and he had a very good game on Saturday, tying for the lead in tackles with nine to go with a forced fumble and half a tackle for loss.

Meanwhile, Rashad Torrence II and Jason Marshall Jr. are also playing well. They each had interceptions, and for Torrence it was his third of the year. For Marshall, a five-star true freshman, it was his first.

Florida’s defense wasn’t anything spectacular, and FSU quarterback Jordan Travis had a very good game. He had 202 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but per usual, he was most impactful on the ground, totaling 102 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Still, the Seminoles were just 5 of 12 on third down, and they couldn’t find enough offensive success to win.

UF’s defense could have folded with everything that has happened in the last few weeks, but it has shown up the last two weeks, and on Saturday, it resulted in an important win over a rival.

The new coach won't inherit a bare cupboard

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

Any time there’s a non-retirement coaching change at a school like Florida, you can expect that whoever is entering the job won’t be inheriting the best situation. While things aren’t great in Gainesville and national success may seem like it’s a long way away, this team may not be too far away from competing.

The recruiting certainly needs to pick up, and if the hire is Louisiana’s Billy Napier, that should happen sooner rather than later. But regardless of who takes this job, there are players to build around on this roster.

Richardson looks like he has superstar potential if an offensive coaching staff can get the most out of him, the offensive line has some talented returning players, and skill position guys like Demarkcus Bowman and Xzavier Henderson are intriguing.

When Dan Mullen took this job in December 2017, he was taking over a roster that had gone 4-7 and missed a bowl game for the second time in five years. Almost immediately, he turned things around, winning 10 games in Year 1.

I’m not saying Florida fans should expect a similar turnaround, but Saturday’s game showed that this team had the talent to be better than it was, even if it wasn’t good enough to compete in the SEC. If you get the right guy at the helm, things could get significantly better in 2022.

[vertical-gallery id=62266]

[listicle id=62084]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1