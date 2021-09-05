5 takeaways from Florida’s 35-14 season opening win over FAU

With the Florida faithful back in the stands of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the Gators took care of business against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the season opener on Saturday night. FAU, led by second-year coach Willie Taggart, made a handful of defensive plays to sour the starting debut of quarterback Emory Jones, but it wasn’t enough to counter a high-powered Florida rushing attack (words I haven’t written about this team in quite a while).

The Gators walked away with a decisive 35-14 victory that was largely aided by a solid defensive performance, but UF’s first outing of the 2021 season also left a lot of unanswered questions as the team prepares for a road game against South Florida next week.

Here are five takeaways from the season-opening victory.

The rushing game returns to the Swamp

Florida hasn't found much success on the ground at all the last two seasons, but entering 2021, it was expected to play a much bigger role in the offensive game plan. We saw that against FAU, as the team ran the ball 46 times for 400 yards, the most during Dan Mullen's tenure. Malik Davis seems to have won the job as the No. 1 back, and he saw the most carries of any UF player with 14, which the redshirt senior took for 104 yards and a touchdown. Dameon Pierce, meanwhile, had 31 yards on six carries, but he proved to be a red zone threat as he finished with two touchdowns. Demarkcus Bowman made a couple of nice runs in his UF debut, totaling 20 yards on his four carries. The quarterbacks were arguably the biggest contributors on the ground, though. Starter Emory Jones accounted for 74 yards, while Anthony Richardson saw action as well and finished as the team's leading rusher with 160 yards and a touchdown, largely owing to a 73-yard scoring scamper. We knew establishing the run would be a priority for Florida in 2021, and so far, so good.

A potential quarterback controversy

After two years of being a backup, Jones finally got his first chance as a starter on Saturday night. At first, things seemed to be going great. He led two quick touchdown drives to start the game, but a number of mental mistakes marred the performance. Jones threw two bad interceptions, one of which was telegraphed the whole way and then thrown straight to the defender. Additionally, Jones ran a failed quarterback sneak on 4th and goal from the four, and you don't have to be able to read lips to understand that it wasn't the play Mullen wanted him to run. He finished 17 of 27 with 113 yards, one touchdown and two picks in his starting debut. To make matters worse, the redshirt freshman Richardson seemed to spark the offense more. He was only 3 of 8 for 40 yards passing, but the offense was undeniably more successful once Mullen gave him the reins in the fourth quarter. After the game, Mullen made it clear that Emory Jones is the starting quarterback moving forward, but another lackluster performance next week could change things, especially if Richardson is able to build on his performance against FAU.

The defensive line looks to be improved

Florida's front seven was definitely a weakness in the 2020 season, and after adding a pair of defensive tackle transfers with Power Five experience this offseason, the Gators hoped they'd have a more formidable squad this time around. That appears to be the case, as UF had Owls quarterback N'Kosi Perry running for his life the entire night. The unit totaled six sacks, led by Zachary Carter with three, and eight quarterback hits. Carter caused a strip-sack, while Khris Bogle also had a quarterback takedown. Perry's numbers were a bit inflated by some late success, but he still finished just 19 of 33 for 261 yards and a touchdown. FAU didn't have much success on the ground, either. USF transfer Johnny Ford had 52 yards on 10 carries, but aside from a 20-yard gain, he wasn't able to do much. Malcom Davidson matched his total but on nine carries. Still, for a UF defense that struggled last season, it was an encouraging performance.

It's hard to gauge separation at the receiver position

Raise your hand if you had Rick Wells as Florida's leading receiver in the season opener. The redshirt senior hasn't been a major contributor throughout his Florida career, but he was Jones' favorite target on Saturday night, finishing with five catches for a team-high 36 yards and the lone receiving touchdown of the game. Aside from Pierce's 25 receiving yards out of the backfield, Ja'Markis Weston had 44 yards on three catches while Justin Shorter made four catches but totaled just 11 yards. Projected top receiver Jacob Copeland, meanwhile, was largely rendered irrelevant, with his only catch being a 15-yard first-down pickup. The fact that none of these players managed to separate themselves can be largely attributed to the play-calling, which became very vanilla as it was clear Jones wasn't comfortable in the passing game. We knew one of the biggest challenges for the Gators would be replacing their three leading receivers from a year ago, but no one clearly claimed the spot as the successor to Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney.

The offensive line held its own

Alongside the defense, the offensive line was largely thought to be one of Florida's limiting factors heading into the 2021 season. Though Florida Atlantic, who had two true freshmen starting in the front seven, is far from the most fearsome group the Gators will face this year, the offensive line group did a good job in the opener. The line has been especially poor in run blocking the last two seasons, but after a 400-yard outing against the Owls, it seems to be improved at least in that regard. UF's quarterbacks didn't spend much time sitting back in the pocket, but when it happened, the pass protection seemed to be solid, as well. As the opener showed, Florida's offense may be more of a work in progress this season than fans expected. But if the offensive line has taken a step forward, it will make that process at least slightly smoother.

