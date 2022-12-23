5 takeaways from the first two days of the early signing period for the Oklahoma Sooners

The early signing period for the Oklahoma Sooners has been, in one way, unremarkable and, in another way, utterly insane.

Oklahoma signed every single recruit they had committed prior to December 21. No one jumped ship even after a 6-6 season which was far and away the worst season Oklahoma has had in years. Everyone remained committed, and the Sooners even added guys along the way.

Outside of that, they waited on decisions from four-star Tausili Akana and five-star safety Peyton Bowen. Oklahoma missed on Akana, who committed to the Texas Longhorns, but landed Bowen after one of the more wild recruiting sagas in recent years.

They didn’t land Bowen at first, who flipped from Notre Dame to Oregon at the signing event in his hometown of Denton. We’ll unpack that later.

Nonetheless, barring another five-star surprise from David Hicks, Oklahoma may not anyone else until national signing day in February. Unless it’s via the transfer portal.

Here are five takeaways from the first two days of the early signing period.

This staff is a menace on the recruiting trail

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) celebrates with defensive back C.J. Coldon (22) and defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) after an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

This coaching staff can flat-out recruit. The on-field product didn’t affect the recruiting class they amassed over the summer, and even added players, including a five-star safety who could’ve played at any other school.

And even with the on-field product not up to snuff, they still delivered on the recruiting trail signing a 2023 class that now sits at No. 5 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

Oh, and the drought of truly elite five-star defenders not signing in Norman is over. Oklahoma failed to sign a five-star defensive recruit for six straight years, and now under Brent Venables’ guidance, five-star prospects safety Peyton Bowen and defensive end Adepoju Adebawore broke the five-star drought.

Defense was the major priority

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates a fumble with Jordan Kelley (88), Reggie Grimes (14) and Ethan Downs (40) in the third quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

Improving the defense was always going to be Brent Venables’ passion project upon returning to Norman. Yes, he’s the head coach, and of course, he wants to field a complete team but the offense has never been an issue for Oklahoma.

They have consistently reloaded with offensive weapons and offensive coordinators who make an explosive offensive an expectation every year in Norman. Just take a look at the eight Sooners who made the 2023 Pro Bowl. Not a single one of those former Sooners was on defense.

That starts with recruiting and development. This year’s Oklahoma team struggled mightily defensively. They had some good moments, like their performance against Oklahoma State. But by and large, it was not a consistent product.

So the staff hit the recruiting trail hard and as the ink on the national letters of intent dries, seven of their top 10 recruits are defenders. In two to three years, we’ll really be able to understand how impactful those players were, but on paper, it’s a scintillating start.

Recruiting all over the country

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) sing the OU alma mater after defeating the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting strategies are often not talked about amongst the general college football audience, but every program has one. The previous regime led by Lincoln Riley chose to stray away from the southeastern part of the United State, as well as much of the east coast, save for Caleb Williams in the 2021 class.

Under Venables, Oklahoma hit the east coast hard and then sprinkled in other places as well. There are members of this class from the Pacific Northwest to California, Florida, Tennessee, Pennslyvania, and even New Jersey. Some of those places don’t have an Oklahoma footprint, but it doesn’t matter to this staff who have recruited those places well in previous coaching gigs. It widens your talent base and ultimately gives you more opportunities to find gems.

Speed is a real emphasis

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

We’ve spent plenty of time talking about Oklahoma’s commitment to reshaping priorities at different positions. However, it’s clear that this team is putting an emphasis on speed in every phase of the game. Oklahoma’s signed some guys that can fly.

Jaquaize Pettaway leads the pack in terms of speed as he can absolutely fly. Still, other signees like Kalib Hicks, Daylan Smothers, Jacobe Johnson, Samuel Omosigho, and Lewis Carter all can run too. It’s going to be exciting to see how these guys develop and utilize their speed at the collegiate level.

The Peyton Bowen Saga

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables waves to fans after the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Peyton Bowen saga came to the best possible outcome for fans of Crimson & Cream. They got their guy, and while it was hardly as simple as the general populace would’ve liked, it all worked out. Oklahoma tried and tried to flip Bowen since the summer after they locked in on the elite safety prospect. He committed to Notre Dame on New Year’s Day and remained as such until the first day of the early signing period.

His 12 visits gave him all the information he could ever need about Oklahoma during this process. His high school teammate and close friend Jackson Arnold recruited him from the moment he committed to being a Sooner himself.

Nothing seemed to make him budge. But this staff kept recruiting him until the end, even after he committed to Oregon at a public event 24 hours before flipping to Oklahoma for good. Bowen didn’t even have Oklahoma’s hat on the table, and they kept recruiting him even after he committed to the Ducks. This staff’s relentless nature permeated as the entire defensive staff chipped in to close on Bowen.

He’s a Sooner now, and that’s in ink as he signed Thursday afternoon. But, and this may matter more than anything, it showed that Oklahoma can win elite prospects despite not having a staff that has the on-field results to match just yet.

That’s a scary thing for the rest of the recruiting world. If the on-field product gels with what coaches are selling on the trail, Oklahoma’s going to reel in plenty of top-five classes going forward.

