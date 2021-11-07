5 takeaways from the first half as the Eagles lead the Chargers 10-7

The Eagles entered Sunday afternoon with a plan of attack and through 30-minutes at Lincoln Financial Field, the Birds are hanging with their AFC West foe.

Justin Herbert was dynamic, while Jalen Hurts was inconsistent during a highly contested first half.

Here are five takeaways.

1. Eagles focused on the run game once again

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) scores a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

After running the Lions out of Ford Field last Sunday, the Eagles again firmly established the run in the first half against the Chargers.

Jordan Howard led Philadelphia with 12 first-half carries and they eclipsed 100 rushing yards as a team to help establish a nice run-pass ratio.

2. Hurts was inconsistent but steady

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It was a solid first half for Hurts, but it could have been more explosive had he connected with Dallas Goedert on an early crossing route.

Hurts was 4-9 passing for 54 yards, with a 64.1 passer rating.

3. Justin Herbert is as advertised

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert wasn’t super explosive in the first half, but he was extremely efficient. The second-year quarterback was 15-18 for 161 yards and 1 touchdown, with a 122.5 passer rating.

The Eagles have to get more pressure on Herbert in the first half.

4. T.J. Edwards. solid

Story continues

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stephen Anderson (82) makes a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards is the starter at middle linebacker and thus far, he’s logged 5 tackles, while establishing a presence in the run game. Edwards has to improve in pass coverage, but he’s been strong.

Random thoughts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 07: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles signals to the bench in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 07, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Avonte Maddox returned to the slot after suffering an early knee injury, and his status will be something to watch.

Both the Eagles and Chargers had long time-consuming drives in the first and second quarters, leaving the time of possession about even.

Jared Cook leads the Chargers in receiving with 4 catches for 48-yards.

1

1