5 takeaways from the first half of Eagles preseason opener vs. Jets
The Eagles wanted a quick start, and things couldn’t have gone any better after Jalen Hurts started perfect and Kyzir White made a game-changing play at the linebacker position.
Hurts was 6-6 for 80-yards, and one 22-yard touchdown to Dallas Goedert during his single drive at quarterback as the Philadelphia offense looked balanced with the third-year signal-caller spreading the football around.
On defense, the Eagles were solid early on.
They helped push the score to 14-0 after White snagged an interception off Zach Wilson after a beautiful drop into coverage, confusing the second-year quarterback.
Wilson would eventually leave with what some described as an ACL injury.
With Philadelphia up 14-3, here are five takeaways from the first half.
Kyzir White is legit
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
White brings a speed and presence to the Eagles linebacker position that hasn’t been seen in years.
Kyzir White INT!
Eagles starting offense scored TD on 7 play 80 yard drive
Eagles starting defense got a TO
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 13, 2022
Eagles offense is legit
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It was only one drive, but Jalen Hurts was perfect and spread the ball around on time.
.@JalenHurts ➡️ @goedert33 ‼️
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 12, 2022
Eagles want Jalen Reagor
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
It was with the second team, but Reagor was targeted heavily by Gardner Minshew and Philadelphia badly wants the former TCU star to respond.
Jalen Reagor with 4 targets. Tops on the team. #Eagles trying to get him involved.
#👀
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 13, 2022
Nakobe Dean the diagnoser
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
DAWG mentality.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 13, 2022
Dean is different, and his presence will only make Philadelphia that much better at linebacker, giving Jonathan Gannon a litany of options.
5 tackles for Nakobe Dean so far.
— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 13, 2022
Derek Barnett MIA
(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Whether it was injury or game plan, Derek Barnett was a no go on Friday night.
Hmmm…Don't think I've seen Derek Barnett in the game yet, but plenty of snaps so far for Tarron Jackson.
— Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) August 13, 2022
Eagles deep on defense
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia has solid depth on defense this season. The second unit featured Tarron Jackson, Milton Williams, Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Andre Chachere, and Zech McPhearson was active and made several plays.
Second defense has been really solid tonight, including one drive against the Jets' 1's.
McPhearson, Taylor, Dean, Davis, Wallace and Jackson were active and productive.
— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 13, 2022
