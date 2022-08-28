5 takeaways from the first half of Eagles preseason finale against the Dolphins

The Eagles sat 33 players ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, and it showed on the scoreboard as Philadelphia trailed 27-0 at the half.

Gardner Minshew started the contest and went 6-9 for 48-yards before being pulled for Reid Sinnett, while Philadelphia’s reserve-filled defense was gashed to almost 300 total yards from Miami in the first half.

Tua Tagovoiloa and Tyreek Hill started things off early, and the Dolphins’ star receiver finished with 64-yards, including a 51-yard bomb, before exiting the contest.

Reed Blankenship is for real

I’m not sure if the Eagles can keep Blankenship on the practice squad without another franchise poaching the talented undrafted rookie.

The former Middle Tennessee State star has had a nose for the football all summer long, and in a game where Philadelphia trails 30-0, he’s the only reason to watch on defense.

Reed Blankenship is the Eagles' second-best safety. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 28, 2022

Blankenship has two tackles on the night while showing range and athleticism.

Can Reid Sinnett be developed?

The third-year signal-caller has solid moments, but tonight didn’t show why he should be on the 53-man roster.

Sinnett is 6-9 for 48-yards passing one horrible interception that was returned 30-yards for a touchdown by the Dolphins Elijah Campbell.

Reid Sinnett just can’t do this Intercepted by Elijah Campbell and he returns it for a 30 yard TD Eagles down 24-0

pic.twitter.com/0yvli5iRk8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 28, 2022

Grant Calcaterra showing

The young rookie tight end is a talented pass catcher and logged two catches for 30-yards in his NFL debut.

Calcaterra is a player to watch on the 53-man roster for those same skills as a complementary piece to Dallas Goedert.

Jalen Reagor will make the roster

Philadelphia is playing under the radar reserves and undrafted free agents, giving some insight into who’ll be on the 53-man roster this Tuesday.

Davion Taylor was another. https://t.co/sBLwvHtrLz — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 28, 2022

Randon Notes

Devon Allen will make the practice squad if that’s something he wants to pursue, and he’ll have a role on the special teams each week.

Philadelphia’s running game was non-existent in the first half as Miami held the Birds to 14-yards on 10-carries.

