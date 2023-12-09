5 takeaways from the first 2 episodes of Season 2 of Amazon's 'Coach Prime'

Oct 13, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field.

The second season of "Coach Prime," a six-episode docuseries that takes fans behind the scenes of Deion Sanders' first year in Colorado as the Buffaloes' coach, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video (with a subscription to Amazon Prime).

The first two episodes of the new season have already been released and set the stage for Colorado's polarizing 2023 campaign.

Episode 1, entitled "We Coming," chronicles Sanders' hiring by Colorado athletic director Rick George and introduces a handful of the new season's main characters. Episode 2, entitled "Put Up Or Shut Up," gives a closer look at Sanders' health complications and bring viewers into the locker room after Colorado's season-opening, upset win over TCU.

Here are five takeaways from the first two episodes of the show's second season.

'This isn't the Colorado that I remember'

It's no secret that Sanders inherited a struggling Colorado program. The opening to Episode 1 paints a vivid picture of the Buffaloes' 1-11 season in 2022, which included eight losses by 30-plus points.

Sanders and his staff try to flush out the old, losing ways that have become synonymous with Colorado football.

"Winning in sports involves team," Sanders said early on in Episode 1. "When I came in here, I saw complacency. I felt the spirt of losing. No commitment, no desire, no fight, no purpose, no nothing.

"We had to flush that, immediately."

Clips from spring practices give viewers an idea of the shape Colorado's roster was in upon Sanders' arrival. Players were seen throwing up due to lack of conditioning, using bad technique and not practicing up to the new standards set by their new coach.

"This is hard. These guys are bad," Sanders says to an assistant coach.

Sanders isn't the only coach who recognized the difficult task at hand. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who helped Florida State (2013) and Alabama (2020) win national championships as a part of their coaching staffs, nearly couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"I was almost shocked at what I saw," Kelly said. "It was just like, this isn't the Colorado that I remember."

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has inspiring story

Horn Jr. began his college career at South Florida where he caught 37 passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore before transferring to Colorado to follow Sanders.

Growing up in Sanford, Florida, Horn Jr. said he's happy to have just made it out alive.

"I grew up in the projects and, I feel like where I'm from, the area is just cursed," Horn Jr. said. "The city of Sanford, it's hard to make it out. You get trapped in there.

"When you make it out, people say they the chosen one, but you really are the chosen one if you make it out of Sanford."

His father is currently incarcerated, and has been since Horn Jr.'s freshman year of college, but that doesn't mean Horn Sr. stopped being a parent.

"You can never talk bad on my pops, like, say he's a bad parent or anything like that," Horn Jr. said. "He stood on business about his. Every time I get on the phone with him, we talk about football a little bit, but mainly it's just about life.

"The position I'm in, I'm built to break the curse of my family."

Horn Jr. certainly made the most of his first season in Boulder, Colorado, leading the Buffaloes in receiving touchdowns (6) to go along with 567 yards on 58 catches.

"Jimmy can go. We need about three more Jimmies," Sanders said in praise of Horn Jr. during a spring practice.

Sanders embraces Colorado culture, meets Peggy

Sanders was born in Fort Myers, Florida, went to college at Florida State and played for five NFL franchises: Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas, Washington and Baltimore.

None of those locations are anything like Boulder, Colorado, yet Sanders was quickly able to assimilate.

"He's (Sanders) come in and he's embraced the history of Colorado," CBS Colorado sports reporter Romi Bean said on Episode 1. "He's completely embraced what makes Colorado special."

Peggy Coppom, the 99-year-old Buffs superfan, is part of what makes Colorado special. So, Sanders had to meet her.

"Well, you have to promise me that you're going to walk out with me for the spring game," Sanders told Coppom in her home. "When we kick the ball off in the spring game, on television, I need you to walk out."

"I would love to walk out with you," Coppom responded.

Sanders undergoes 11th surgery

Episode 2 begins at a UCHealth facility where Sanders is about to be admitted into the hospital for his 11th surgery.

"Coach has had many complications," Colorado assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold said. "His biggest one while we've been here are blood clots in his legs and in his hips.

"I mean, he has his days where he's in more pain and whatnot, but it never changes who he is. He never lets this foot, this injury, these complications that he's overcome affect the way he is as a coach, or even as a person."

Sanders has undergone 12 surgeries in total (two during the offseason) and has had two of his toes amputated. Because of surgery No. 11, he missed Pac-12 Media Day, a moment he was looking forward to sharing with his son, Shedeur.

"That's an opportunity just to have another chapter with Shedeur," Deion Sanders said from a hospital bed. "We take for granted that's my son, so we do things like that together which is wonderful.

"I wish we could've shared that, but we're going to share many more things."

'I can't wait to get back to Colorado'

Colorado's 2023 season started off with a bang, as the Buffaloes traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, for a matchup with No. 17 TCU in front of a sold-out crowd. Shedeur, 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner Travis Hunter and prized freshman recruit Dylan Edwards led Colorado to a thrilling, season-opening victory (45-42), the Buffaloes’ first road win against a top-20 opponent since 2002.

Sanders' first game as Colorado's coach drew 7.2 million viewers, Fox Sports' third-most-watched Big 12 regular-season college football game ever. Afterwards, Sanders was overcome with emotion in the locker room, and in pain.

"Thank you, Jesus," Sanders repeated with tears in his eyes.

"I'm hurting, man," he responded when asked how his foot was holding up. "I gotta ice."

The Buffaloes matched their win total from the previous year after just one week and did it against a team who appeared in the College Football Player the season prior.

"I can't wait to get back to Colorado," Sanders said to his sons, Shedeur and Shilo. "I can't wait to get back to Boulder. It's on."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Amazon's 'Coach Prime': Takeaways from the first episodes of Season 2