5 takeaways from new episode of Bears’ docuseries ‘1920 Football Drive’

Who needs HBO’s “Hard Knocks” anyway?

The newest entry in the Chicago Bears YouTube documentary series, 1920 Football Drive, was just released. The episode, titled “Newest Bears get to work,” centers around the players the Bears have recently acquired and how they are adjusting to life in Chicago.

Several interesting moments occurred over the episode’s 16-minute runtime, so let’s discuss the top five takeaways from the newest episode of 1920 Football Drive.

Tremaine Edmunds taking charge of defense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tremaine Edmunds had only just arrived in March, but the Pro Bowl linebacker’s leadership is already on display. Edmunds is shown in the episode breaking down a defensive huddle and calling pre-snap adjustments; indicators of the respect Edmunds has already gained both with his teammates and coaches. Bears linebacker coach Dave Borgonzi spoke about Edmund’s leadership later in the show.

“Tremaine, you know, he calls the huddle so he’s like, the QB of the defense,” he said. “So just being a leader… communication… he’s been really impactful for us.”

Matt Eberflus praises first-round pick Darnell Wright

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When the Bears selected Tennessee’s Darnell Wright in the first round of this year’s draft, the team hoped the right tackle would immediately impress coaches when he stepped onto the field for the first time, and it seems that Wright has accomplished exactly that.

Head coach Matt Eberflus marveled at how effortlessly the rookie can move in the beginning minutes of the episode, and soon after remarked how light the tackle is on his feet.

To have an offensive tackle that is both strong in his anchor and graceful when he is on the move is a frightening prospect — frightening for defensive lineman matched up against him, that is.

Kobe Bryant motivates linebacker unit

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The late Kobe Bryant’s iconic work ethic and drive is a standard that every aspiring athlete hopes to reach. Borgonzi also found Kobe’s championship determination inspiring, and he pulled a video of Kobe off of Twitter to show his talented LB core how Bryant embraced the hardships of practice.

In the video, Kobe Bryant is speaking to the press, and he discusses how he actually likes pushing himself in practice because he believes only when someone is pushed past exhaustion will that person gets better.

Borgonzi attached Kobe’s philosophy to football after the video’s conclusion.

“We want to play longer and harder than everybody in the league, and the way to do that, you have to practice,” he said.

WR coach Tyke Tolbert praises receivers

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It comes as no surprise when a wide receiver’s coach goes out of his way to compliment his receivers; however, coach Tyke Tolbert went into specifics on some of his guys and how they fit into the offense.

Tolbert, to the shock of no one, talked about the impact WR D.J. Moore will bring to the offense.

“Anytime you can add an elite player like DJ Moore to our offense, it makes a great impact,” he said.

Tolbert later talked about Chase Claypool’s incredible physical attributes, and how having a full offseason to become familiar with the team will help him immensely in the coming year.

“I think when Chase came in the middle of last season everything was new to him,” he said. “…but I think, this year, starting new with everybody else, I mean, he has a full grasp of our offense now, so I think you’ll see better production.”

The coach even tossed some love toward rookie receiver Tyler Scott.

“The thing I’ve been most impressed with Tyler Scott is the fact that he doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” he said, “we see his speed, we see flashes of his catching ability, it seems like every time he makes a play, he always making somebody miss in space.”

Bears go to United Center to shoot hoops and pucks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While practice is integral in building a championship roster, team chemistry is just as crucial. The team got together to enjoy a night at Chicago’s United Center, where they enjoyed several basketball and hockey-related activities.

The players broke up into teams for a three-point contest, where it seems the surprising winner of the event was receiver Velus Jones Jr., who looked like he’s been doing private workouts with the Bulls’ Zach Lavine.

The group then took their talents to the ice and tried to slip pucks inside the net, in which most of the football players failed miserably.

Chicago definitely ranks in the upper echelon of the most fun cities, and spending a day playing sports in the United Center is a great way for the new players to feel more like a Chicago Bear.

