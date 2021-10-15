5 takeaways from Eagles trading TE Zach Ertz to the Cardinals

The Eagles have moved on from star tight end Zach Ertz, trading the former second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz was emotional after the Thursday night loss to the Buccaneers and now we know why. Here are five takeaways from the news.

1. Ertz among Eagles legends

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Ertz will leave Philadelphia with 579 receptions, 6,267 yards, 38 touchdowns as well as the most catches by a tight end in a single season. He’ll go down as one of the best players in franchise history, making a huge impact in Philadelphia.

2. Cardinals are loaded

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona has Kyler Murray already playing at an MVP pace and now the offense has added the game-changing tight end that he’s been missing. Ertz will now open things up for DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Edmonds, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and others.

3. Dallas Goedert time

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Goedert missed Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers due to COVID-19, but he’ll now be the Eagles’ biggest star at the tight end position. Goedert has been clamoring for a new contract and he’ll now likely receive that.

4. Tay Gowan impact

A 2021 sixth-round pick, Gowan was a project for the Cardinals. The former UCF cornerback could find a long-term home in Philadelphia as a member of the Eagles secondary, adding depth to the position behind Darius Slay, Steven Nelson and Avonte Maddox.

5. Tyree Jackson time

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Lost in the trade is the ascension of tight end Tyree Jackson. Out with a back fracture, Jackson, Jack Stoll and Noah Togiai will now battle for a role at tight end with Ertz gone.

