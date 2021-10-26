5 takeaways from Eagles trading Joe Flacco to the Jets

The Eagles traded veteran backup quarterback Joe Flacco to the Jets in exchange for a late-round draft pick.

The pick is a 2022 conditional sixth-round selection that can turn into a fifth-rounder based on Flacco’s playing time, according to Adam Schefter.

The Eagles also signed former Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett off the waiver wire.

Here are five takeaways from the move.

Win, win situation for Flacco

Flacco spent the first 11 years of his career with the Ravens before one-season stints with the Broncos and Jets.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles during free agency this past spring and Wilson’s injury allows Flacco the chance to start a few games before potentially retiring at season’s end.

Minshew mania awaits

Gardner Minshew is now the No. 2 quarterback on the roster and he’s firmly entrenched as a guy that’ll see significant reps in the coming weeks if Philadelphia doesn’t start winning games.

Jalen Hurts running out of time

Hurts isn’t in jeopardy, but Monday’s move signals a shift as Philadelphia is now contemplating making a change at quarterback despite Nick Sirianni stating that he’s comfortable with his starter.

A slow start or nasty outing at Detroit could be the catapult for the Eagles to evaluate Minshew going forward.

Nick Sirianni also running out of time

At some point, if Sirianni is forced to play Minshew, it’ll likely be so GM Howie Roseman can evaluate his head coach with a prototypical passing quarterback. If Philadelphia improves and can win games under Minshew, then it’ll show Jeffrey Lurie that his head coach needs a quarterback that fits his downfield passing system.

Howie Roseman's future

Roseman needs a game-changer at the quarterback position, or he’ll be moving on with Sirianni. Amid reports from The Inquirer that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and other candidates avoided Philadelphia because of the team’s general manager.

The co-dependent relationship at the top clearly influenced the Sirianni hire, in that it needed a coach who wouldn’t block Lurie or force Roseman out. Brandon Staley had many reasons for taking the Chargers job — Justin Herbert being maybe the most prominent — but Roseman was a significant reason why he canceled a scheduled interview, two NFL sources close to the situation said. Lurie certainly didn’t want to bring in a failure. He has done fairly well in identifying unproven coaches. But he may have finally crapped out on his first roll. Roseman’s culpability, though, extends beyond the coach. Recent drafts have been subpar. Free agent signings have been spotty. The quarterback conundrum is mostly of his own doing. He inexplicably drafted Jalen Hurts — with a high-five from Lurie — and set in motion the historical regression of Carson Wentz and eventually his request for a trade. Wentz shares some blame, but the GM fostered a culture that permitted the kid-gloves treatment of the quarterback.

Carson Wentz’s resurrection in Indianapolis only makes the situation worse, regardless of who takes the most blame for the 2020 debacle.

The owner has an expectation of how his offense should be and even with 3 potential first-round picks, there’s no guarantee Roseman has the cache to pull off such a heist.

