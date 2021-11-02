5 takeaways from the Eagles standing pat at the NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went and despite the Eagles being mentioned as possible buyers and sellers, Howie Roseman stood pat with his team in the playoff hunt.

Philadelphia (3-5) faces the Chargers and Broncos over the next two weeks and will tread towards the easiest portion of their schedule with sights on the 7th seed in the NFC.

Here are five takeaways from Howie Roseman and the Eagles not making any moves.

1. Andre Dillard here for now

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A valuable asset at left tackle, Dillard will remain with the Eagles this season and he’ll anchor the second unit of an offensive line that runs 10 deep when healthy. Brandon Brooks is set to return shortly, and with Dillard and Jack Driscoll, Jeff Stoutland’s group is one of the NFL’s best.

Philadelphia will have to address Dillard’s 5th-year option this coming spring and that could lead to Howie Roseman eventually making a move as the draft approaches.

2. Fletcher Cox is staying

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite contenders from around the league showing interest in Cox, Philadelphia chose to keep the veteran defensive tackle in town as the team makes a run towards the playoffs. Cox is out of guaranteed money and this offseason will be interesting to see if he’s given an extension or moved for assets.

3. Eagles playoff hopes

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia currently sits in second place in the NFC East and just a game out of the seventh and final playoff spot.

The 3-5 Eagles will have winnable matchups upcoming against the Chargers, Broncos, Saints, and Jets, along with two division matchups against the Giants and Washington, before closing with Dallas.

4. Eagles to re-engage Deshaun Watson trade talks in offseason

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson is staying put in Houston, as the Dolphins and Panthers have both bowed out of talks.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the final decision to not move forward, according to Adam Schefter.

Watson has been a healthy scratch all season for the Texans and won’t have his say in the legal process until February at the earliest. With Houston now waiting until the offseason to make move, could Howie Roseman double back and take another whiff?

To be continued?

5. Eagles, Jets to control NFL draft board

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles, Jets, and Giants are among the NFL teams that will have multiple first-round picks in 2022, with Philadelphia potentially holding the cards to three depending on what the Colts do with Carson Wentz over the next few weeks.

Based on the current draft order, the Eagles would have their own first-round pick (No. 8 overall), the Dolphins’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall), and the Colts’ first-round pick (No. 9 overall) from the Carson Wentz trade.

Philadelphia could restock the shelves and use all 3 picks to build around Jalen Hurts, or have the ammo to land a player they covet at No. 1 overall.

