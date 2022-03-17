5 takeaways from the Eagles releasing defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

The Eagles shook up NFL free agency on Thursday, as Mike Garafolo announced that the team is releasing Fletcher Cox just before he was to be guaranteed $18 million.

The report also said that Cox and the Eagles are working towards a new contract, presumably at a much lower salary cap hit, but the star defensive tackle is free to take a big money deal from a team looking for a difference maker.

Named to six straight Pro Bowls from 2015-20, Cox struggled this season playing in Jonathan Gannon’s passive scheme.

Here are takeaways to the move.

Eagles save $18 million

New Orleans Saints’ Trevor Siemian (15) slips past Philadelphia Eagles’ Fletcher Cox (91) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia released Cox just before he was to be guaranteed $18 million, as his would have been guaranteed had he been on the roster on the third day of the league year, which is Friday.

Eagles drafting defensive tackle

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After addressing their edge rusher needs with Haason Reddick, Philadelphia could focus on one of the two Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackles.

Cox is on the decline

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 31 years old Cox has seen his play decline over the past few seasons. Cox, who had a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2018, had 3.5 in two of the last three seasons.

Things reached a boiling point after Cox sounded off after the Eagles’ 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 24.

Eagles blew trade opportunity

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (left) recovers a fumble by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cox has been the subject of trade discussions for over a year now, but his tremendous dead cap hit prevented such a deal from taking place.

depth at DT

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Philadelphia has Javon Hargrave, Marvin Jones and Milton Williams at defensive tackle and could definitely look to address the position during the first round of the NFL draft.

