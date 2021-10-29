5 takeaways from the Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders on injured reserve

The #Eagles are placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on Injured Reserve, source said. Out 3 games, but should be back soon upon eligibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

the Eagles are set to be without Miles Sanders until Week 11, as the running back will go on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered against the Raiders.

Here are five takeaways from the news.

1. Sanders explosiveness will be missed

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The young running back doesn’t get the carries he’s supposed to log, but when the ball is in his hands, Sanders is among the most explosive players in the NFL.

Sanders had six carries for 30 yards before his injury. In seven games, he has 82 touches for 418 yards, including 63 carries for 300 yards.

2. Jordan Howard set to reemerge

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Howard has yet to be active this season, but he could play a huge role on Sunday against the Lions.

Howard is still in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns since he entered the league in 2016 despite not playing over the past two seasons.

In his last six games as a primary ball carrier, Howard averaged 15.7 carries, 71.0 yards, and 4.5 yards per carry.

3. Kenneth Gainwell time

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The young rookie has shown flashes this season and he’ll likely get more usage as a third-down pass catcher.

Philadelphia could still look to Boston Scott and Jordan Howard for the primary rushing attempts.

4. Life without Miles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia was barely using the talented running back anyway, and over the next three weeks, Nick Sirianni will see how his offense develops without Sanders in the lineup.

5. Eagles free to pass on everydown

(AP Photo/David Becker)

The Eagles were barely running the ball before Sanders’s injury, and the team that averages 34 passing attempts per game (15th in NFL), will likely increase that ratio with Sanders out and Gainwell in as a much better pass catcher.

