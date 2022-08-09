5 takeaways from Eagles’ Jason Kelce undergoing surgery on injured elbow

The Eagles will be without All-Pro center Jason Kelce indefinitely after he chose to undergo a minor procedure for his injured elbow.

Kelce underwent a routine “clean out” procedure on Tuesday morning and choosing to have the procedure should have him back in time for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.

Official word on C Jason Kelce from #Eagles: “After trying to work through discomfort in his elbow, it was agreed that a routine cleanout was in his best interest and would also allow for a speedy recovery.”#FlyEaglesFly — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) August 9, 2022

The typical timetable after arthroscopic surgeries is roughly two to four weeks, allowing the veteran the bulk of the preseason to get healthy.

With Kelce out indefinitely, here are five takeaways from the news.

Kelce should be back for season opener

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The recovery time for such a scope is usually 2-4 weeks, which should put Kelce on schedule to return in time for the season opener at Detroit.

Not all injuries are the same, but for context on arthroscopic elbow surgery: Roddy White underwent this surgery on Aug. 24, 2015 and returned to play Week 1 vs. Eagles (Sept. 14, 2015) that season. https://t.co/sBLpKJoEU1 — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 9, 2022

Cam Jurgens time

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jurgens was drafted for this moment, and although Kelce will return in time for Week one, the Eagles’ second-round pick will get plenty of reps during joint practices with the Browns and Dolphins.

Eagles depth is outstanding

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Jurgens is the backup, while Cameron Tom has NFL experience at the center position after spending time with the Saints and Dolphins.

Jack Anderson and Sua Opeta also have experience at the position.

Jalen Hurts impact

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Hurts was already unlikely to see time in the preseason opener against the Jets, and with Kelce set to miss time, the Eagles quarterback could sit out the entire preseason, if not the first game least.

Eagles dealing with injury woes

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce was among 12 players to have an injury designation on Tuesday, and the woes now engulf a team that has revamped the entire program to avoid injury.

