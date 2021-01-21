5 takeaways from the Eagles hiring Colts’ OC Nick Sirianni as next head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are close to finding a replacement for Doug Pederson, as the NFL Network’s trio of Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Eagles have zeroed in on Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach.
The deal still needs to be finalized, but Sirianni is the guy.
Here are five takeaways from the deal.
Eagles get closest thing to Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni during the Colts mandatory minicamp at the Colts Complex on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Colts Minicamp
Philadelphia couldn't bring Reich back from the Colts, so they hired the closest thing to him in Sirianni. Sirianni helped build the offense in Indianapolis and he knows how to call plays based on his quarterbacks' strengths. You'd have to believe that the opportunity to coach Carson Wentz was a huge reason for him accepting.
Eagles still all-in on Carson Wentz
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) chaases Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Apc Packers Vs Eagles 06532 120620 Wag
The Eagles have said all the right things about Wentz and they went out and acquired a coach who should be able to get the best out of their franchise signal-caller. Sirianni has a presence about himself and we'll find out really quickly his thoughts on Wentz.
Sirianni has worked with quarterbacks
Sirianni has coached both Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers. A year after missing the entire 2017 season, Sirianni helped Luck toss 39 touchdowns and with a career-high 98.7 passer rating. Rivers was efficient with Sirianni and the new coach should build the offense around what Carson Wentz does best.
Was Eagles job attractive?
Oct 20, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Eagles interviewed a wide range of candidates and the question has to be asked, did Philadelphia choose 'their' guy or did Jeffrey Lurie get the best candidate available at the time. Sirianni's interviewed span more than one day and it's possible that the young vibrant offensive mind blew the Eagles away.
Duce Staley and Eric Bieniemy continue to wait
Nov 3, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (L) warms up in front of assistant coach Duce Staley (R) before a game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It's unknown if Staley will want or have a place on Sirianni's staff and it becomes another year where two of the NFL's top motivators and black assistant coaches get passed over for the next big thing. Staley's never called plays, so that process is understandable, but Bieniemy either declined an interview or the Eagles were unwilling to wait for the Chiefs star play-caller.