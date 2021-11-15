5 takeaways from Eagles 30-13 win over the Broncos in Week 10

A Darius Slay 82-yard touchdown return off a Melvin Gordon fumble and two scores from rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith was really all that was needed for Philadelphia, as the Eagles made a statement with a 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and took a giant step towards controlling their own destiny in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Here are five takeaways from the 30-13 road win.

1. Darius Slay making a statement

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns a fumble recovery for eighty two yards the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Slay has talked the talk since the past summer and he’s living up to his ‘Big Play’ moniker. The veteran has a 2 interception performance under his belt and now a game-changing fumble return for a touchdown.

Slay also had 5 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

2. More on Gannon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

His defense held Courtland Sutton to 2 catches, and Teddy Bridgewater without a touchdown pass on Sunday.

3. Eagles building momentum

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints aren’t the same without Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Jameis Winston, making the Week 11 matchup one that could shift playoff focus for both squads.

After New Orleans, the Eagles will face both New York squads, before getting a much-needed bye.

A 3-0 stretch would leave the Birds at 7-6, with games against Dallas, the Giants, and Washington (2x) to finish the year.

4. DeVonta Smith headed for Eagles stardom

Story continues

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is humble, reserved and a player that could one day soon, shatter every Eagle receiving record before his time is done. He certainly will surpass the 912 yards that DeSean Jackson posted as a rookie and he’ll challenge for the title of the NFC’s best wideout at some point down the line.

5. Nick Sirianni can coach

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

He may not be the best at public speaking or getting his direct point across, but Sirianni knows the sport and he’s improving by the week. Whether it was adjusting his offensive approach, embracing Jalen Hurts, or simply having the knowledge to take a later flight to Denver to avoid altitude issues, the rookie head coach is gaining respect across the league and leading his team towards a playoff birth.

1

1