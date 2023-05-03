5 takeaways from the Eagles’ 2023 NFL draft

The NFL draft is complete, and the Eagles secured what many experts believe is the top class after coming away with seven talented prospects.

Philadelphia built through the trenches and didn’t go away from that trend while again selecting multiple defenders from the University of Georgia.

The Eagles will now look to secure an undrafted free agent group and then hit the field for Phase 2 of offseason workouts and upcoming OTAs.

Here are five takeaways from the draft weekend.

Trench love

Howie Roseman proved again that the rest would fall into place if you build talented offensive and defensive lines.

Philadelphia drafted a defensive tackle, edge rusher, and offensive guard/tackle with their first three picks and added another beefy defensive tackle with their final selection.

That’s four players in the trenches, and Howie Roseman made it clear that he’s sending a message with the way Philadelphia roster builds.

Eagles love a quarterback

Philadelphia loves the quarterback and again addressed the position by drafting Tanner McKee in the sixth round.

A big, physical, strong-armed quarterback, McKee has a lot of qualities the Eagles like and will battle Ian Book in camp as a developmental player.

Roseman got his safety of the future

Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are solid players, but they were 2023 free agents signed to one-year deals for a reason.

Roseman drafted Illinois safety Sydney Brown in the third round, the highest selection since Jaiquawn Jarrett in 2011.

Brown is the new wave of safety, capable of playing multiple positions while offering value to the Eagles at a critical spot.

Edge rushers in waves

After grabbing Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, head coach Nick Sirianni talked about the franchise rushing the passer and coming off the edge in waves.

That theory will be tested even more after Howie Roseman selected Jalen Carter with the first pick and then nabbed the most athletic pass rusher in the draft at No. 30 overall. Moro Ojomo can rush the passer from his defensive tackle spot, along with Brandon Graham, Kentavius Street, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, and Jordan Davis.

Tackle or edge rusher, all of the Eagles’ defensive linemen can rush the passer.

Eagles didn't draft a linebacker

The Eagles came to terms with undrafted free agent Ben VanSumeren, but elected to bypass drafting a linebacker over the three-day event.

Philadelphia ranks 31st in the NFL, ahead of only the Los Angeles Rams in positional spending at the linebacker spot. It will enter 2023 with Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow as its top weakside linebackers.

Howie Roseman is banking on the pass rushers and the best cornerback duo in the NFL covering up the holes.

