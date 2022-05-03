5 takeaways from the Eagles’ 2022 NFL draft

The Eagles improved tremendously this weekend during the NFL draft where they selected five players and added veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade, and then started landing several talented undrafted free agents.

Jalen Hurts is happy, DeVonta Smith has a competent running mate and Jonathan Gannon’s defense improved tremendously.

With the Birds now heading towards minicamps and exciting summer, here are five takeaways from the NFL draft.

Eagles hell-bent on getting more athletic

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Getting more athletic and explosive athletes has been a priority for Philadelphia over the past few drafts and the 2022 process was the best yet.

The RAS(Relative Athletic Score) for all five prospects is off the charts and even though Nakobe Dean didn’t participate in the combine, he’s one of the most athletic linebackers in football.

Eagles eyeing 2023 NFL draft



News Joshua L Jones

Howie Roseman has eyes on the 2023 NFL draft and that doesn’t mean he’ll be hunting for quarterbacks.

The Eagles didn’t draft a defensive back over the weekend and even though they’re high on the four young cornerbacks already on the roster, next spring offers game-changers to help prepare for Darius Slay’s eventual exit.

Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo are two of the top players in next spring’s draft and Philadelphia will have the assets for either player or both.

Roseman not confident in selecting wide receivers



Titans Texans 062

The Eagles traded for a sure thing in A.J. Brown and the acquisition was more about Philadelphia’s GM having to avoid drafting and developing another first-round pick. Treylon Burks is Brown’s replacement in Tennessee and if bombs or is underdeveloped, that’ll be on Titans Jon Robinson, and not Roseman himself.

Jonathan Gannon preparing to switch things up

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The selections of Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Kyron Johnson signal a shift in the scheme and the potential for multiple looks and fronts on defense.

Story continues

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon now has a slew of versatile linebackers and a massive defensive tackle that could allow for some 3-4 looks and personnel.

Grant Calcaterra could be a steal at tight end

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Calcaterra was once a highly recruited tight end who actually played one season with current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

After a series of concussions, Calcaterra walked away from football, but returned and excelled at SMU.

With the Eagles needing tight end depth behind Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia selected Calcaterra, with pick No. 198 overall.

The team’s final pick in 2022, Calcaterra offers excellent pass-catching upside because of his size, technique, and relentless motor. He was used in a multitude of ways for the Mustangs, mainly as an in-line tight end or in the slot.

1

1