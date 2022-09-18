5 takeaways from Dolphins’ incredible win vs. Ravens.

The Miami Dolphins were a quarter away from losing to the Baltimore Ravens, but Mike McDaniel’s team and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put on a show to walk out with a 42-38 victory.

Tagovailoa tied the franchise’s record for most touchdown passes thrown in a game (six), which was accomplished by Dan Marino in 1986. He also threw for the fourth-most passing yards in a game in Dolphins’ history (469). The three totals ahead of him were all set by Marino.

In a game like this, there’s a lot to takeaway. Here’s what we learned from Miami’s comeback win.

This offense could keep up with any in the league.

Miami’s defense didn’t take the ball away from Baltimore’s offense, and Tagovailoa and company were still able to score with consistency.

The third-year quarterback threw for a career-high 469 yards and six touchdowns, also throwing two interceptions in the first half. He was aided by two huge performances from Tyreek Hill (11 receptions, 190 yards and two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (11 receptions, 171 yards and two touchdowns).

Now, they just need to show they can do it for a full game.

Raheem Mostert can still be an efficient runner

After being the second back in Week 1, Mostert out-touched Chase Edmonds on Sunday. Mostert rushed 11 times for 51 yards, bringing in three receptions for 28 yards as well.

What’s insane is that 4.63 yards per carry in this game actually brings his career average down.

McDaniel will likely continue to keep teams guessing when it comes to which running back will lead a team in carries. However, it looks like they may have figured some things out to increase their efficiency.

Miami can get things down in clutch situations

Overall, the comeback is as clutch as it gets, but when it came to key downs, the Dolphins were able to keep the chains moving. Miami converted nine of their 13 third and fourth down attempts, and they did so without the help of any penalties.

Miami's pressure wasn't as effective

During their 2021 meeting, the Dolphins sent pressure at Jackson early and often, and it was effective. They were able to stifle their offense and walk away with a victory.

On Sunday, while Miami tried the same tactic, they weren’t as effective. Jackson completed 21 of his 29 attempts for 318 yards and a 142.6 passer rating. He wasn’t really slowed down on the ground either, as he rushed nine times for 119 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown.

The Dolphins will need to adjust if they face the Ravens again.

Greg Little filled in valiantly.

With Austin Jackson placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Little stepped up and took on the role of protecting Tagovailoa’s blindside. He wasn’t perfect, but he did a solid job in both the pass and run games. It didn’t appear to be much of a drop-off.

