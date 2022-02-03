5 takeaways from day two at the Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl week is still underway in Mobile, Ala., as the predraft process marched on despite the rainy conditions.

Even though the weather wasn’t too favorable for some of the perimeter positions, there were still players who stood out and made their impressions to the National Team coaches (New York Jets) and American Team staff (Detroit Lions).

Although the Houston Texans don’t have a coaching staff as that search for the fifth coach in team history continues, their scouts were present to soak up the talent on display who can complete the rebuild.

Here are five takeaways from a wet afternoon in Mobile:

1. Roger McCreary knows his value

McCreary is coming off a great season at Auburn. With 49 total tackles and 14 passes defended, McCreary’s standout season in the SEC was somewhat overshadowed by Auburn’s 6-7 campaign. Enter the draft season and McCreary’s performance is once again in jeopardy of being overshadowed, this time by an incredible 2022 corner class.

Specifically, with so many great prospects and in a process designed to separate them, the nitpicking has begun over McCreary’s physical attributes. His arm length came in at 29 and 5/8th inches which has created concern for his ability to project as an outside corner against the elite boundary receivers in the NFL.

When asked directly about any size concerns, McCreary isn’t worried. He says his tape speaks for himself and, in practice, has more than impressed on the outside against the stellar competition present at the Senior Bowl. We’ll see if it’s enough to propel him towards the Top 32.

I asked Auburn’s Roger McCreary if, after an excellent season in the SEC, he was frustrated with having to answer concerns about minutia such as arm length “Nobody wanted to talk about my measurements until now” pic.twitter.com/TZhdHzjXQa — John Crumpler (@TexansDoc) February 2, 2022

2. Tight end group stands out

The rainy afternoon made it a difficult day all around for the pass catchers in Mobile. However, despite that, two tight ends from the Big 10 conference both impressed heavily. From Ohio State, Jeremy Ruckert had a fabulous day reeling in passes for the National Team. At Ohio State, Ruckert was generally buried behind a stellar wide receiver cast and targets were hard to come by. His pedestrian 26 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns undersold his talent. It’s been a great change of pace to see Ruckert catching everything thrown his way and making plenty of noise after the catch in Mobile.

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert standing out early in drills. One of the few guys consistently holding on in the rain pic.twitter.com/sIwMFy5HFl — John Crumpler (@TexansDoc) February 2, 2022

Also on the National Team, Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson was able to show off his hands in the inclement weather. Ferguson had 46 catches for 450 yards and 3 touchdowns during his senior campaign at Wisconsin, generating some noise entering the Senior Bowl week. His performance Wednesday did nothing to slow that and he projects as a Day 2 selection come April.

Either of these tight ends could be a huge addition to Houston if they were to join Brevin Jordan in the tight ends room. Their presence would make life simpler for quarterback Davis Mills and, with Pharaoh Brown unlikely to return, drafting a tight end should be strongly considered for Houston.

3. Running backs continue to impress

It’s been a really nice week so far for most of the running backs in Mobile, with everyone having their fair share of good plays and standout moments depending on who’s watching. Today, Florida running back Dameon Pierce on the American team had a great day, showing off his lateral agility and hands. Pierce had a nose for the end zone his senior year at Florida with 13 touchdowns in addition to 100 carries for 574 yards. Some have projected him as exclusively a goal line back but he’s done his part this week to show more than just a touchdown vulture’s skillset

Additionally, staying in the SEC, Missouri’s Tyler Badie of the National Team was everywhere. The SEC’s leader in total scrimmage yards in 2021 showed off his speed and vision on Wednesday despite running behind an offensive line that has struggled all week.

Gross day from the quarterbacks but man some of these runningbacks can MOVE Today it’s Tyler Badie catching my eye with Rachaad White — John Crumpler (@TexansDoc) February 2, 2022

The Texans could benefit heavily from an injection of youth into their running game. Pierce, Badie, or running backs mentioned yesterday such as Jerome Ford or Brian Robinson could all make an immediate impact

4. Malik Willis is separating from group

It’s been a largely underwhelming week for the quarterbacks and Wednesday’s weather did nothing to help that. The rain made it difficult to grip the ball and all the quarterbacks suffered from that, with plenty of misses from each prospect. Of note, Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh did little to eliminate concerns regarding his hand size with a sub-par performance on the day.

Weather has significantly calmed down and quarterbacks are taking advantage Malik Willis showing off his ball velocity pic.twitter.com/xIUoXmOCSc — John Crumpler (@TexansDoc) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the stagnant quarterback play overall is helping one prospect in particular: Liberty’s Willis. The position group is allowing Willis’ flashes of brilliance to shine even brighter with nobody else able to elevate to his stage. The great throws are accompanied by misses but his talent and ceiling compared to his peers is undeniable, it’s the sort of ball velocity and athleticism an NFL coach is likely to talk themselves into. Expect to see plenty of Willis hype as the draft season progresses.

5. Zion Johnson is flying up draft boards

Johnson was considered a late first rounder or early second rounder at worst entering the week in Mobile. Don’t expect to see him projected outside the first round again. Johnson has dominated this week at center and been the most consistently impressive lineman of either team so far this week.

With Houston’s interior offensive line struggling, Johnson would be an excellent candidate should the Texans decide to trade down or acquire additional first round picks from a Deshaun Watson trade.

