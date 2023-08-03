5 takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp practice

It took seven days for things to get competitive, but on Wednesday, the competition between the New England Patriots offense and defense was fierce.

That isn’t something we saw much of last year around this time. But then again, that Patriots team didn’t have Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator.

Things have obviously changed with the new play-caller taking the reins. The offense looks more decisive, disciplined and focused than it has been in quite some time. A greatly improved offensive unit facing off against a likely elite defensive unit gives actual meaning to the idea of iron sharpening iron.

Some of the absences for the Patriots included Michael Onwenu, Cole Strange, Cody Davis, Ty Montgomery, Terez Hall and Calvin Anderson.

Here are five takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp practice:

The pads came back on, and things got intense

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The offense got up off the ground and finally decided to push back against the Patriots’ usually dominant defensive unit on Wednesday. It was a padded practice, and things were more physical than they’d been throughout this entire training camp.

There was also a little trash talk mixed in between the two units. It’s a good sign for the team with both sides showing pride and a willingness to compete on the practice field.

This was one of the rare days where the offense actually got the better of the defense. There’s no question that the defense is the biggest strength for the Patriots, but if they have any hopes of competing beyond the regular season, they’re going to need their offense to put points on the board.

Chef Mac Jones was cooking from the pocket

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was on fire at Thursday’s practice.

He was 13-of-15 in competitive 11-on-11s and dishing out throws to a bunch of different targets. And it wasn’t a situation of him honing in on one guy to make plays, either. He was in complete command of the offense and methodically picking his targets.

Even backup Bailey Zappe had a strong day as well.

Patriots camp Day 7 11v11s: Mac Jones 13/15

Bailey Zappe 11/13

Trace McSorely 6/8, INT Best day for the offense, by far. The starters were feeling it. Mac Jones really picked it up and played well. WRs were even talking trash. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 2, 2023

It was without question the strongest day for the Patriots’ quarterbacks. The hope is that they can build on that performance and continue to be competitive at practice.

I wouldn’t expect the defense to just take this one on the chin. They’ll be ready to respond when the two units go at it again, and it’ll be up to Jones and company to keep matching that intensity.

Strange training camp for Tyquan Thornton continues

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Tyquan Thornton came into this practice having not caught a pass from Mac Jones in competitive 11-on-11s. That didn’t change on Wednesday with the second-year receiver being sent to the lower field early to do work away from the team.

This has been a disappointing opening from Thornton, who most expected to be more involved in the offense. Not only has he not caught a pass from Jones in full-team drills, but he’s not even being targeted at this point.

There’s still time to turn things around, but there’s also the reality that Thornton has yet to take flight, even in an offense led by one of the league’s best play-callers.

However, we’ll refrain from hitting the panic button after only one week of practice and see how this one plays out.

Kayshon Boutte makes his presence felt

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

If Tyquan Thornton is plastered on the side of a milk carton, he must have replaced Kayshon Boutte, who finally came off the milk carton on Wednesday.

Not to be outdone by fellow rookie Demario Douglas, the sixth-round draft pick had his best showing at training camp on Day 7. He had a pair of wins in one-on-ones, including a win over rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

But that effort carried over into 11-on-11s with the former LSU standout catching a 15-yard throw from Mac Jones on the sideline.

Mac Jones just hit Kayshon Boutte on the sideline for about 15 yards in 11-on-11s. Believe that's Boutte's first catch with the top offense — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 2, 2023

The biggest question surrounding Boutte is sustainability. Will he continue to make plays, or was Wednesday’s showing more of a tease than anything else?

Keion White starting to become a factor

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

With the pads coming on, Patriots rookie second-round draft pick Keion White is beginning to make his presence felt.

He was finding his way into the offensive backfield and getting his hands up to tip balls in pass-rushing drills. The former Georgia Tech star is a large and powerful disruptor along the defensive front, and some of those abilities are starting to show up on the practice field.

Future of the #Patriots defense? Rookie DL Keion White tips a swing pass to Pierre Strong, but Marte Mapu cleans up for a would-be TFL on Bailey Zappe's first snap of red-zone work. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 2, 2023

White is going to be fun to watch during the preseason games, where he can really let loose and get after quarterbacks. That’s when we’ll get a real taste of what he’s truly capable of on the field.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire