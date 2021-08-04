5 takeaways from Day 7 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs had the pads on for the second time at training camp during their practice session on Wednesday.

Things started out rather sleepy at practice before Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy lit a fire under his players, which is when the intensity began to pick up. As the energy level got higher, players began to make standout plays on both sides of the ball. They’ll only continue to get better and more energized during practice as they get more and more comfortable wearing pads again.

Here are five things that we’re taking away from the seventh day of Chiefs’ training camp:

Full contact practices are here

Yesterday, the team participated in a "thud" practice with limited, wrap and release contact. Today, the team increased their physicality, implementing full-tackle football, with defenders tackling offensive players to the ground for the first time. This is about as close to the regular season as you're going to get at training camp. Players relish the opportunity to get back to the game they love in its entirety. https://twitter.com/HerbieTeope/status/1422938507459371008 https://twitter.com/TommyKFEQ/status/1422939131366281216 https://twitter.com/EddieHigh/status/1422938752280891397

Goal line: Defense needs work, offense needs praise

The Chiefs have worked on a number of different situational periods lately with a seven-minute period, down two scores and the two-minute drill. Today, the team specifically worked on goal-line situations during practice. Goal-line has been something that has been a bit of a problem area for the offense lately, but they improved in that regard today. Between the first- and second-team offense, they scored five touchdowns on the Chiefs' first- and second-team defense. One of those touchdowns included a trick play to veteran offensive lineman Andrew Wylie. The defense certainly needs some work in this regard, but the offense is looking much improved in this area. https://twitter.com/adamteicher/status/1422942041743532036 https://twitter.com/HaroldRKuntz3/status/1422939870134157318 https://twitter.com/SamMcDowell11/status/1422940492539510785

Khalen Saunders brought the juice

After a social media rant following Tuesday's practice, Chiefs third-year DT Khalen Saunders put together one of his most impressive practices of training camp. He looks healthy, stout in the run game and he worked over some of the Chiefs' veteran offensive linemen during 1-on-1 drills. Saunders has started just 5 games and appeared in 15 after being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. His athleticism has always intrigued, but an injury and the COVID-19 pandemic set him back last season. His emergence would certainly give the Chiefs quite a deep group along the defensive line. https://twitter.com/ByNateTaylor/status/1422943615643361282 https://twitter.com/SSJWHB/status/1422943612912898052

Trey Smith continues to WOW with physicality

Rookie offensive guard Trey Smith continues to be one of the most impressive and physical players at training camp. He's been one of the few offensive linemen to dominate consistently during both 1-on-1 drills and team drills in practice. That continued on Wednesday, with incredible displays against Jarran Reed, Tershawn Wharton and others. It's feeling safe to say that the sixth-round draft pick will be a Day 1 starter in Kansas City. He'll likely make a strong case to be considered the steal of the 2021 NFL draft. https://twitter.com/HaroldRKuntz3/status/1422944522950955011 https://twitter.com/SamMcDowell11/status/1422942332601749504 https://twitter.com/ByNateTaylor/status/1422942602651836417 https://twitter.com/EddieHigh/status/1422942600626151426 https://twitter.com/EddieHigh/status/1422938195826774018

Lucas Niang might not give back the right tackle job so easily

Mike Remmers, the Chiefs' top option at right tackle, has sat out the last few practices with a back injury. That has allowed Lucas Niang, who is virtually a rookie after opting out of the 2020 NFL season, to get a lot of work with the first-team offense. Niang has seen some up-and-down moments which are to be expected during a player's first training camp. The great thing is that tangible improvement has been seen at practice over the past few days, specifically when it comes to pass protection. He's looking more comfortable and confident, not only in the team drills but in the 1-on-1 drills too. If Remmers continues to sit and Niang continues to show improvement, he'll have the inside track to earn the starting job at right tackle. https://twitter.com/kcsportsreport/status/1422944433935462401 https://twitter.com/EddieHigh/status/1422946542122586119 https://twitter.com/BrettYarrisPFN/status/1422947924791672838 [listicle id=95689]

