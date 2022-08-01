5 takeaways from Day 5 of Dolphins’ training camp

The Miami Dolphins thrilled fans in attendance for Saturday’s practice, as the offense was humming, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was making plays left and right.

There was a scheduled day off on Sunday, and the Dolphins hit the field on Monday morning to get back to work. Fans will get a chance to view a training camp session again on Tuesday.

While it was amazing to have the atmosphere that Saturday brought, Monday was about learning and getting back for the players who participated.

Here’s what we learned from the team’s fifth practice.

Tyreek Hill was practice player of the day

Hill had an impressive showing on Saturday that included a number of memorable catches. He was also involved in the most viral play of the day – the 65-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa.

On Monday, Hill got to don the orange jersey and pick the playlist for the day’s session.

Deep passes continue to be part of the plan

When Hill was brought in this season, many believed that they were going to get the ball to him within 5-10 yards of the line of scrimmage and have him use his speed and acceleration to get chunk plays.

However, training camp has shown a lot of deep passes in this offense through five sessions. Monday brought more of that, including some more pretty throws from Tua Tagovailoa.

Teddy Bridgewater sat out of team drills

Miami’s backup quarterback didn’t take part in team drills on Monday, as Bridgewater dealt with an undisclosed injury. This gave more opportunities to seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson, who could use as much work as he can get.

We’ll see if McDaniel provides us with an update on Bridgewater’s status the next time he speaks.

Non-contact players

Both running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold were in red non-contact jerseys on Monday. They’re both returning from surgeries, so this likely just part of the Dolphins’ plan to get them back in playing shape and familiar with the offense without extra risk.

Mostert and Ingold are expected to be ready to go for Week 1.

Duke Riley keeps making an impact

Miami made sure to keep Riley around this offseason when he was scheduled to hit the free agent market. Since training camp started, he’s shown the team that they made the right choice, as he’s making plays all over the place. Where he’s shined the most has been his coverage. Having a linebacker who can cover tight ends like a safety is invaluable in this league.

