5 takeaways from Day 5 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their first padded training camp practice of the year on Monday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Fans in attendance had a chance to see the team practice with some minor contact as football is intended. It provided some early context for what the team might look like when they take the field against an opponent. That time is rapidly approaching with the first preseason game for Kansas City set to be played in 14 days.

Here’s a look at five of the things we’re taking away from the team’s first padded practice.

First day in pads was a big success

The Chiefs’ first padded practice was a success by all measures. Andy Reid was pleased with everything that he saw on the first day and encouraged by the group he has heading into the new season.

“We had a good day,” Reid said. “First day in pads. Warm. A little shorter practice by league rules, part of the ramp-up period now for pads. The same type of thing we had when the guys first came in without the pads. They worked their tail off and I thought it was good competition between both sides.”

Over the years, Reid has worked to make his practices as efficient and engaging as possible. While players aren’t being tackled to the ground and risking injury, they’re simulating real football as best they can to prepare players for the challenges they’ll face during the course of a 17-game regular season.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s part of the game,” Reid said. “You play in these things (pads) and so you’ve got to get used to them. We try to get it where guys are off the ground and they can get the work in and keep people healthy. You know, but still play hard and get ourselves into football shape for a game.”

The difference in Frank Clark is noticeable

During the offseason, Clark gave up red meat and liquor. He slimmed down quite a bit, showing up to training camp 12 pounds lighter than he did last season. The difference is palpable, with Clark appearing quicker and more explosive on the football field, even with the pads coming on.

“Well, he’s moving fast,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters after practice. “The conditioning test. He was right up in front on that. You can see him out here and he’s got good endurance going right now. He came back in good shape.”

Clark flashed in practice on Monday, especially during run defense with multiple tackles behind the line of scrimmage in team drills. He was quite explosive rushing the passer and also has a pass batted at the line of scrimmage.

New receivers continue to click with Mahomes

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is really starting to get a sense for using the size and length of his new receivers to his advantage.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a nice 1-on-1 repetition against rookie CB Trent McDuffie where he was able to use his length, extend and catch the ball away from his body. Mahomes was right on target and put the ball where McDuffie simply had no chance to disrupt the play.

Later during team drills, Mahomes put the ball up and away for JuJu Smith-Schuster on the right sideline. Smith-Schuster came down with the pass against Joshua Williams, who is a long and lean 6-3 cornerback. Mahomes put it in a spot where Williams couldn’t get to it, even with that size and length to match Smith-Schuster.

Justin Watson had a big day

Watson was a player who finished the offseason training program strong, but he hadn’t really flashed much at training camp. Once the pads came on during Monday’s practice that changed. Watson was the star receiver for the second-team offense, scoring multiple touchdowns on the day.

He scored on a short pass where he scooted by rookie S Bryan Cook for a long run-after-catch. He also scored another touchdown during red zone drills against Cook in coverage. Remember, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager dubbed Watson as “the one to watch” in terms of surprise receivers to emerge for Kansas City.

Zayne Anderson competing hard for the last safety spot

A second-year defender who made the 53-man roster at one point last season, Anderson made his presence felt during the first padded training camp practice. He finished the day with multiple interceptions, one off of Shane Buechele and another off of Chad Henne. Buechele’s pass was deflected by RB Derrick Gore, while Henne threw his pass into triple coverage.

With Juan Thornhill, Justin Reid and Bryan Cook locks to make the 53-man roster, that final position is sure to be as competitive as ever. If a player like Anderson can prove that he can produce on defense and also play a big role on Dave Toub’s special teams unit, it could clear a path for him to make the team again.

