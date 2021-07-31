5 takeaways from Day 4 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at it with another training camp practice session on Saturday.

It wasn’t quite as hot today, but the Chiefs did practice in the elements. It rained off and on throughout practice, with heavy rainfall during early 7-on-7 team drills. They were able to stay outside for practice because there was no lightning in the area. Andy Reid always likes to get a few practices in the weather during training camp because it helps the guys prepare for the weather they might encounter during the regular season.

The Chiefs will have an off day on Sunday before resuming practice on Monday. The pads won’t come on until Tuesday, but there was still plenty to take away from the latest practice session for the team.

Here are five things that we’re taking away from the fourth day of Chiefs’ training camp:

Lucas Niang's full day at right tackle

With Mike Remmers absent from practice on Saturday, second-year offensive lineman Lucas Niang got all of the work at right tackle. This comes just a day after Niang replaced Remmers for a few short plays. He seemed poised for swing tackle duty after Friday's practice. On Saturday, he got a chance to put it all to the test. Niang, who is virtually a rookie after opting out of the 2020 NFL season, had his up and down moments during the course of practice. His first play of the day was a bust, but he bounced back later in practice, holding his own on the edge against Frank Clark and Chris Jones. Even without pads, the run game still appears to be the strength of Niang's game. Who knows when the veteran Remmers will return to practice, but Niang is certainly taking advantage of repetitions with the first-team offense. https://twitter.com/ChiefinCarolina/status/1421482774842777607 https://twitter.com/HerbieTeope/status/1421484627848425473 https://twitter.com/HaroldRKuntz3/status/1421486957666865154

Is Jody Fortson the No. 3 tight end in Kansas City?

Jody Fortson was the star of Chiefs training camp last season when he was working with the wide receivers. This year, he has bulked up, spending all of his time working with the tight ends. Fortson had some good days out at training camp so far, but Saturday's practice was by far his best and most notable practice. He earned repetitions with the first-team offense in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills, ahead of veteran TE Blake Bell at times. While Noah Gray remains the No. 1 tight end in Travis Kelce's absence, Fortson's repetitions suggest he could be in line to earn the No. 3 spot next season. Pads come on next week and that'll be telling for the third-year professional, who will need to stand out as a blocker in order to win a 53-man roster spot. https://twitter.com/LetItFlyBJ/status/1421496150914383884 https://twitter.com/ByNateTaylor/status/1421497092267253761

G/T Counter coming to a Chiefs playbook near you

If you had any doubts that the Chiefs' offensive line rebuild was just as much about the run game as it was protecting QB Patrick Mahomes, well those should be alleviated after the early goings of training camp. Today, the team ran a guard/tackle counter, garnering the attention of a number of film analysts. Tyreek Hill's orbit motion freezes the right defensive end from backside pursuit. Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Thuney pull to the right side of the offensive line, clearing a perfect gap for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to shoot through. Expect to see some version of this play a lot next season. https://twitter.com/Nate_Tice/status/1421490972454572034 https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1421492877247488000

Mahomes continues to do Mahomes things

The play of the day goes to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who in the face of pressure, continues to improvise and make amazing plays even during padless training camp practices. Lucas Niang got beat on the play initially, but credit to him, he did a good job recovering to push Chris Jones around the arc. Mahomes noticed the pressure, stepping up and out of the pocket to deliver a sidearm strike to wide receiver Tyreek Hill about 20 yards down the field. The play easily could have gone for 30-plus yards and a score. https://twitter.com/KingdomKast/status/1421495828099723265 https://twitter.com/HerbieTeope/status/1421495940519768068

The green dot goes to...

Ben Niemann left practice early with a hamstring injury and Anthony Hitchens remained absent from team drills on Saturday. With the two most veteran linebackers out, wearing the green dot and getting the play from the sideline were Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton. Chiefs HC Andy Reid was impressed with what both players were able to accomplish on Saturday. "I thought both of them did a nice job," Reid said. "Both of them have had opportunities to call. They've done a good job with it, yeah." There weren't quite as many stand-out plays from either linebacker on Saturday as there had been in the past few practices. In part, I feel that's due to their focus being on making the play calls and getting all of that right on the field. This is important practice work for both players to be getting ahead of the season because as we all know, injuries do happen. [listicle id=95533]

