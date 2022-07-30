5 Takeaways from Day 3 of Vikings’ training camp

A little road trip was in store for the Minnesota Vikings in Friday’s training camp practice.

Things weren’t nearly as fiery on Day 3 with the team slowing down the intensity a bit. So we didn’t get any fun moments like receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette picking up a penalty flag and throwing it in the direction of cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

However, we did get some general walkthroughs, a legendary player receiving a high honor and the return of a key starter.

Here are five takeaways from Day 3 of Vikings’ training camp.

Vikings return to U.S. Bank Stadium

Training camp practice was held at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.

Football practice inside a football stadium pic.twitter.com/WhrHqP3E6B — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) July 29, 2022

It was the team’s first time returning to their home stadium since their Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears last season.

Being at the TCO Performance Center is great and all, but there’s something different about practicing in the actual stadium, surrounded by rows of seats that’ll soon be occupied by thousands of screaming Vikings fans.

Jared Allen gets inducted into Ring of Honor

Vikings fan-favorite Jared Allen was on-hand on Friday as the team announced he was being inducted into the Ring of Honor.

After Jared Allen addressed the team, the #Vikings informed him he’ll be their 2022 Ring of Honor inductee. pic.twitter.com/gjO1LB4ucI — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) July 29, 2022

Allen holds the franchise single-season sack record, along with being tied for third all-time, with 22 sacks. He ranks among the best players to ever wear a Vikings uniform, and he has five Pro Bowl invites and four First-team All-Pro nods to prove it.

Story continues

His induction is set for Sunday, October 30 at U.S. Bank Stadium during halftime of the Vikings’ Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jordan Hicks makes his training camp debut

The Vikings got some good news on the linebacker front with Jordan Hicks returning to the lineup after missing the first couple of practices with a Non-COVID illness.

As sharp eyed @DaneMizutani noted LB Jordan Hicks back at practice for Vikings after missing first two days due to non-COVID illness — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 29, 2022

Troy Dye and rookie third-round draft pick Brian Asamoah have been competing for first-team reps in the veteran’s absence. I’d look for that battle to continue with both players hoping to be the primary backup at the position.

Asamoah’s ridiculous sideline-to-sideline speed was a headliner coming out of spring practice, We’ll see if he has the experience to beat out a veteran with two seasons under his belt.

Something to monitor

Vikings right guard Jesse Davis didn’t fully practice on Friday, and it was noted he had a wrap around his right knee. The good news is he was doing work on the side, while Chris Reed was taking the majority of the first-team reps on the field.

Sharp-eyed @MatthewColler notices from up in the press box that #Vikings guard Jesse Davis is off to the side and it doesn't look like he'll practice today. He has a wrap going over his right knee. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 29, 2022

Rookie Ed Ingram also got some reps on the first-team, while Wyatt Davis, the second-year guard out of Ohio State, continued to work with the third-team offense.

It’s a situation to monitor with how desperate the Vikings are at right guard. With all of the question marks surrounding center Garrett Bradbury, the last thing the team needs is another disappointing season of lackluster interior protection.

Vikings take it easy on Day 3

Things weren’t nearly as physical on Day 3 with the Vikings doing most of their work at walkthrough speed. If you were hoping for the rematch between rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette, this was not the practice for matchups like that.

It was a lighter day with the team taking training camp to the gameday field at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The recap of today’s stadium practice is going to be a very short one. The Vikings are doing all of their 11 on 11 work at walkthrough speed, leading to a quite boring viewing experience — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) July 29, 2022

Not every practice can be as spicy as Thursday’s, but you better believe there’s plenty more where that came from. The influx of young talent haven’t disappointed in their ability to push the veteran players.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire